Pinto returns as City make one change for Preston clash and include Buendia on the bench

22 August, 2018 - 18:56
Summer signing Emi Buendia has been named among the City subs for the first time Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Paul Chesterton

Norwich City have made one change to their starting line-up for tonight’s Carrow Road clash with Preston, with Ivo Pinto recovering from illness to start at right-back.

The full-back comes in for Tom Trybull to allow Ben Marshall to push forward into his favoured position on the wing, with head coach Daniel Farke switching to a 4-1-4-1 formation.

Summer signing Emi Buendia is named on the bench as well, being included for the first time. The former Argentina U20 international was signed from Spanish top-flight side Getafe for a reported £1.5m this summer but played less than 90 minutes of pre-season after his season finished in June with loan club Cultural Leonesa due to play-off games.

He has not yet made his debut, having returned to Spain last week for the birth of his child, missing the 3-1 home win over Stevenage in the League Cup.

The Canaries are looking for their first Championship win of the season, having concede in injury-time during Saturday’s 2-1 loss at Sheffield United.

That followed a 2-2 draw at Birmingham on the opening day and a dramatic 4-3 home loss to West Brom in their first Carrow Road game.

Preston make three changes, with Paul Huntington replacing Ben Davies in defence, Louis Moult replacing the suspended Paul Gallagher in midfield and Tom Barkhuizen replacing Graham Burke on the wing.

North End have picked up four points so far, beating QPR 1-0 at home on the opening day before a 1-0 loss at Swansea and a 2-2 home draw with Stoke.

It’s manager Alex Neil’s second game in charge at Carrow Road since leaving the club in March 2017, drawing last season’s game 1-1, having led the club to Wembley play-off final promotion back in 2015.

Norwich: Krul; Pinto, Hanley (C), Klose, Lewis; Tettey; Marshall, Pukki, Leitner, Hernandez; Rhodes. Subs: McGovern (GK), Godfrey, Zimmermann, Buendia, Trybull, Srbeny, Thompson

Preston: Rudd; Fisher, Clarke (C), Huntington, Hughes; Pearson, Moult; Robinson, Browne, Barkhuizen; Nmecha. Subs: Maxwell (GK), Davies, Harrop, Ledson, Johnson, Burke, Barker

• Follow all the action from Carrow Road in our Matchday Live blog at pinkun.com/live

