No Tettey, no party – but what’s your favourite moment from City’s long-serving midfielder?

PUBLISHED: 13:26 23 August 2018 | UPDATED: 13:32 23 August 2018

Alex Tettey turns to celebrate his strike against Preston Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Alex Tettey turns to celebrate his strike against Preston Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Paul Chesterton

When Alex Tettey scores, Norwich City win – but which of the battling midfielder’s top Canaries moments is your favourite?

Tettey scored his seventh City goal, during his 181st appearance, to wrap up a 2-0 Championship win over Preston at Carrow Road on Wednesday night.

It was the 32-year-old’s first goal in two-and-a-half years but maintained his record of only scoring during victories since his move from French club Rennes for a reported fee of around £3million in 2012.

He did however admit it had come after a rather shaky performance.

MORE: Tettey finds little consolation in stunning Canaries strike

Former Norway international Tettey also scored on his City debut back in 2012, against Doncaster Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus ImagesFormer Norway international Tettey also scored on his City debut back in 2012, against Doncaster Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

The Canaries stalwart scored on his debut all the way back in September 2012, thumping home from the edge of the box to secure a 1-0 home win over Doncaster in the League Cup third round.

His most spectacular strike also came at Carrow Road, scoring a brilliant 25-yard volley in front of the River End during a 2-0 win over Sunderland in the Premier League.

His third goal was also from outside the box, thumping home a low drive to seal a 3-0 Championship win over Watford at Carrow Road in August 2014.

A few weeks later goal number four followed, from inside the box this time, firing under the Brentford keeper during a 3-0 win at Griffin Park in the Championship.

Tettey's wonder striker against Sunderland is one of his best moments as a Norwich player Picture: Chris Radburn/PA WireTettey's wonder striker against Sunderland is one of his best moments as a Norwich player Picture: Chris Radburn/PA Wire

The fifth was particularly memorable – going down as one of the most famous toe-pokes in City history. The former Norway international scoring the goal that earned a 2-1 win at Manchester United, beating David de Gea to ensure a first win at Old Trafford in 26 years.

Just a couple of weeks later he was it again, steering home a left-footed shot into the top-left corner in front of the Barclay after being teed up by Vadis Odjidja-Ofoe, to grab a 1-0 home win over Southampton in the Premier League in January 2016.

It was a two-and-a-half year wait for the next goal though, with the 32-year-old thumping home against Preston at Carrow Road on Wednesday evening.

• Watch Tettey's goals below and vote for your favourite in our poll above

Tettey's late strike secured a 2-0 win over Alex Neil's North End team at Carrow Road Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus ImagesTettey's late strike secured a 2-0 win over Alex Neil's North End team at Carrow Road Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images






Alex Tettey celebrates his goal against Sunderland Picture: Chris Radburn/PAAlex Tettey celebrates his goal against Sunderland Picture: Chris Radburn/PA

Tettey scored as City beat Manchester United at Old Trafford in December 2015 Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus ImagesTettey scored as City beat Manchester United at Old Trafford in December 2015 Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Goal maker Vadis Odjidja-Ofoe is thanked by Tettey after victory over Southampton in January 2016 Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus ImagesGoal maker Vadis Odjidja-Ofoe is thanked by Tettey after victory over Southampton in January 2016 Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Topic Tags:

Live

Opinion: Iwan Roberts: Relief for Norwich City – but what’s this pink paint job all about?

Iwan Roberts
Daniel Farke and Preston boss Alex Neil after the final whistle Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Opinion: Tettey may have had a shocker but those booing City’s stalwart should be ashamed

Stuart Hodge
Alex Tettey in action for City against Preston Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Opinion: Player watch: Marshall wastes chance to shine on the wing for Canaries

David Freezer
Ben Marshall started on the right wing for City against Preston Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Video: ANALYSIS: Watch Michael Bailey’s video verdict as Norwich City chalk up first league win

Michael Bailey
Norwich City correspondent Michael Bailey reports from Carrow Road as Daniel Farke's side completes a 2-0 win over Preston - but that is only half the story.

Opinion: ‘About time we were clinical and got the job done’ – Victory over Preston leaves City fans feeling relieved

David Freezer
The Canaries players congratulate Alex Tettey after his thumping strike sealed a 2-0 win over Preston at Carrow Road Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Farke insists Klose was not saying goodbye to the Carrow Road faithful

Timm Klose looked to be emotional at the end of City's win over Preston, as doubts over his Canaries future persist Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Video: ‘I think they are all ready to step in’ – but Tettey knows who has final say on Norwich City load come Leeds

Tim Krul, Moritz Leitner and Tom Trybull given Alex Tettey a pat on the back after a difficult evening of Norwich City action for the Norwegian - albeit with a thrilling climax. Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

‘Norwich is a team that plays better than the points they have’ – Leeds boss Bielsa wary of Canaries

Leeds United manager Marcelo Bielsa, pictured during last weekend's 2-0 win over Rotherham at Elland Road Picture: Richard Sellers/PA Wire

Updated: Norwich City legend Grant Holt quits

Grant Holt has announced the end of his professional football career as a player Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

‘Hopefully we can replicate that atmosphere’ – Fit-again Lewis ready for another battle with Leeds

Jamal Lewis in action during City's 2-0 win over Preston Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images
