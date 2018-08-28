Search

Advanced search

Video

Watch: Canaries loanee wins Exeter’s goal of the month award for fine League Two strike

PUBLISHED: 10:29 04 September 2018 | UPDATED: 10:29 04 September 2018

Tristan Abrahams has won Exeter's goal of the month award for August Picture: Nigel French/PA

Tristan Abrahams has won Exeter's goal of the month award for August Picture: Nigel French/PA

PA Wire/PA Images

Norwich City youngster Tristan Abrahams as won Exeter City’s goal of the month competition for August.

The 19-year-old is spending the season with Exeter and made a fine start to his time in Devon, coming off the bench and scoring on his debut.

The former Leyton Orient man came on in the 64th minute with the Grecians leading Carlisle 2-1 at St James Park and made sure of the victory with a thumping finish into the top-right corner.

Abrahams is yet to add to his tally in League Two, making a further six appearances but only two starts for Matt Taylor’s side so far.

He did however score one of the penalties as Exeter knocked Ipswich out of the Carabao Cup in the first round, as the Championship club were beaten 4-2 in a shootout.

The Canaries prospect did start against Premier League opposition last week though, playing the opening 70 minutes as Exeter were beaten 2-0 at Fulham in the second round of the cup competition.

MORE: City striker relishing return to League Two action during Exeter loan spell

Exeter are ninth in the fourth tier after picking up 10 points from their opening six league games.

Abrahams is under contract at Norwich until the end of this season, but City do have the option of a further 12 months. He was signed from Orient in July 2017 and scored nine goals in 27 games for the Canaries’ under-23s during his first season with the club.

• Watch the award winning goal above

Topic Tags:

Latest from the EDP

Motorcyclist airlifted to hospital after being found injured

Plantation Road in Aslacton where the motorocyclist was found injured. Picture: Google Maps

Disease which can be deadly in dogs detected in Norwich

Picture of dogs being vaccinated at the against the parvovirus at the Paws RSPCA Centre on Barrack Street. Photo: Angela Sharpe

Police issue CCTV image of man after theft from car in Norwich

Police have issued a CCTV image of a man they want to identify following a theft in Norwich. Picture Norfolk Constabulary.

Video: Love Island’s Sam and Georgia spotted at Norwich bar

Georgia Steele and Sam Bird Credit: Rooftop Gardens

Friends to take on marathon cycling challenge for charity

David Overy and Darren Peck are cycling from Land's End to John O'Groats. Picture: David Overy

Live

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

EDP Sport

Sport Opinion

View all EDP Columnists

Rapid rise continuing for Canaries prospect Aarons after derby debut

David Freezer
Max Aarons made his league debut for Norwich City during Sunday's game at Ipswich Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Opinion: Lee Payne: City will be fine this season but the gap between us and Ipswich is closing

Lee Payne
Grant Hanley shepherds the ball away from Ipswich's Kayden Jackson. Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Opinion: LISTEN: The PinkUn Podcast talks Ipswich points, cup and Colney progress, Russ out and break time

Michael Bailey
The latest PinkUn Norwich City Podcast takes a point off Ipswich and runs all the way back to Cardiff, to reminisce about Dennis Srbeny's star turn. All that and more from Michael, Paddy and David.

Opinion: Michael Bailey: Mo love, Max gains, Town troubles and Rhodes pains – Six things learned from City’s latest unbeaten derby chapter

michael bailey
Jamal Lewis tries to hook in a Norwich City cross beyond Ipswich Town substitute Trevoh Chalobah, during their draw at Portman Road. Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Opinion: Bright sparks from City new boy Buendia before derby day intensity takes its toll

David Freezer
Emi Buendia started his first league game for City during the draw at Ipswich Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Most Read Sport

Video: Tough love is the Norwich City way for Max Aarons

Max Aarons is firmly in the spotlight at Carrow Road Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Video: Captain, Leader. Legend in the making at Norwich City

Grant Hanley led from the front at Portman Road Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Video: Emi Buendia tipped to spark Norwich City

Emi Buendia shone on his full debut for Norwich City in the League Cup win at Cardiff Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Rapid rise continuing for Canaries prospect Aarons after derby debut

Max Aarons made his league debut for Norwich City during Sunday's game at Ipswich Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

German target ‘surprised’ by Norwich City interest

Norwich City head coach Daniel Farke is interested in bringing Kingsley Schindler to Carrow Road. Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images
Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 17°C

min temp: 15°C

Five-day forecast

Show Job Lists