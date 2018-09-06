City defender facing ‘a few months’ out after picking up injury at Rotherham

Sean Raggett, in action for Rotherham during a 3-1 loss at Everton in the Carabao Cup last week, picked up an injury at Wigan at the weekend Picture: Peter Byrne/PA PA Wire/PA Images

Norwich City defender Sean Raggett is set for surgery after suffering a knee injury just five games into his season-long loan at Rotherham United.

Gutted with the injury news and needing surgery but set backs happen and I'm already looking forward to getting back stronger, better and doing more of this in a few months time ⚽️ pic.twitter.com/1SteuBBbeh — Sean Raggett (@SeanRaggett) September 5, 2018

Raggett was forced off after just 20 minutes of the Millers’ 1-0 Championship defeat at Wigan Athletic on Saturday, needing treatment after appearing to get his studs caught in the turf awkwardly when making a clearance.

After the game Rotherham boss Paul Warne admitted the injury was “not good” and now the Canaries centre-back has revealed he is facing “a few months” out of action due to the injury.

Posting on Twitter, Raggett wrote: “Gutted with the injury news and needing surgery but setbacks happen and I’m already looking forward to getting back stronger, better and doing more of this in a few months time.”

The 25-year-old played a key part in Lincoln City return to the Football League in 2017 and earned his move to the Canaries, for a reported £350,000, returning to the Imps for the first half of their League Two campaign during 2017/18.

He returned to Norwich in January but only made two substitute appearances in the Championship. He featured during pre-season for the Canaries before a season-long loan to Rotherhem was agreed.

After impressing during a 3-1 win over Wigan in the first round of the Carabao Cup he earned a league start, playing all of a 2-0 defeat at high-flying Leeds for Warne’s team.

He then headed the only goal of a 1-0 home win over Millwall in the league and played all of a 3-1 defeat to Premier League side Everton in the Carabao Cup, before picking up his injury against Wigan at the weekend.

The tall defender is under contract with Norwich until 2020, with the option for a further 12 months.