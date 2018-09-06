Search

Advanced search

City defender facing ‘a few months’ out after picking up injury at Rotherham

06 September, 2018 - 06:30
Sean Raggett, in action for Rotherham during a 3-1 loss at Everton in the Carabao Cup last week, picked up an injury at Wigan at the weekend Picture: Peter Byrne/PA

Sean Raggett, in action for Rotherham during a 3-1 loss at Everton in the Carabao Cup last week, picked up an injury at Wigan at the weekend Picture: Peter Byrne/PA

PA Wire/PA Images

Norwich City defender Sean Raggett is set for surgery after suffering a knee injury just five games into his season-long loan at Rotherham United.

Raggett was forced off after just 20 minutes of the Millers’ 1-0 Championship defeat at Wigan Athletic on Saturday, needing treatment after appearing to get his studs caught in the turf awkwardly when making a clearance.

After the game Rotherham boss Paul Warne admitted the injury was “not good” and now the Canaries centre-back has revealed he is facing “a few months” out of action due to the injury.

Posting on Twitter, Raggett wrote: “Gutted with the injury news and needing surgery but setbacks happen and I’m already looking forward to getting back stronger, better and doing more of this in a few months time.”

The 25-year-old played a key part in Lincoln City return to the Football League in 2017 and earned his move to the Canaries, for a reported £350,000, returning to the Imps for the first half of their League Two campaign during 2017/18.

He returned to Norwich in January but only made two substitute appearances in the Championship. He featured during pre-season for the Canaries before a season-long loan to Rotherhem was agreed.

After impressing during a 3-1 win over Wigan in the first round of the Carabao Cup he earned a league start, playing all of a 2-0 defeat at high-flying Leeds for Warne’s team.

He then headed the only goal of a 1-0 home win over Millwall in the league and played all of a 3-1 defeat to Premier League side Everton in the Carabao Cup, before picking up his injury against Wigan at the weekend.

The tall defender is under contract with Norwich until 2020, with the option for a further 12 months.

Topic Tags:

Latest from the EDP

Norfolk bistro named best local restaurant in UK

The Old Bank's duck dish. Photo: Waitrose & Partners

Career burglar with 109 offences over 36 years stole wedding rings from widow while she slept

Gary Williamson has been jailed for four years for burgling Norwich homes while the occupants slept. Picture: Norfolk Police

Video: 15 places to visit for free in Norfolk during Heritage Open Days

Horsey Windmill Credit: Malcom Bulb/newzulu.com

Water leak on village road causes rush hour delays

Holt Road covered in water due to the leak. Picture. @_JoClarke

Video: Revealed: The worst-hit Norwich streets and roads for fly-tipping

Fly-tipping has become an issue in most parts of the county. Photo: Jonathan Tidswell/citizenside.com

Live

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

EDP Sport

Sport Opinion

View all EDP Columnists

WATCH: Russ on THAT Millwall game and the pub issues a Nelson warning – The PinkUn Show #150

Michael Bailey
The latest edition of our weekly Norwich City fanzine, The PinkUn Show, debates the latest Canaries action, their derby point and what's on the horizon.

Opinion: It’s Oliveira’s job to show Farke he can be reintegrated at City

David Freezer
Nelson Oliveira has not played for Norwich City since the final game of last season, a 5-1 loss at Sheffield Wednesday Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Opinion: LISTEN: The PinkUn Podcast talks Ipswich points, cup and Colney progress, Russ out and break time

Michael Bailey
The latest PinkUn Norwich City Podcast takes a point off Ipswich and runs all the way back to Cardiff, to reminisce about Dennis Srbeny's star turn. All that and more from Michael, Paddy and David.

Opinion: Chris Goreham: All good things come to an end but thankfully it wasn’t on Sunday

Chris Goreham
Alex Tettey's keeps a close eye on Ipswich's Jordan Spence. Picture: Steve Waller

Rapid rise continuing for Canaries prospect Aarons after derby debut

David Freezer
Max Aarons made his league debut for Norwich City during Sunday's game at Ipswich Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Most Read Sport

West Bromwich Albion move to the front of the queue for City legend

Wes Hoolahan is on trial at West Brom. Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Video: ‘It’s brilliant to be back’ – Maddison so excited for Canaries reunion

James Maddison and the England U21s trained on the Carrow Road pitch yesterday afternoon Picture: ANTONY KELLY

King’s Lynn Stars choose Belle Vue in play-offs after finishing top of Premiership

Robert Lambert and Niels-Kristian Iversen, left, on their way to a 5-1 during the first meeting of the double-header Picture: Ian Burt

WATCH: Russ on THAT Millwall game and the pub issues a Nelson warning – The PinkUn Show #150

The latest edition of our weekly Norwich City fanzine, The PinkUn Show, debates the latest Canaries action, their derby point and what's on the horizon.

City defender facing ‘a few months’ out after picking up injury at Rotherham

Sean Raggett, in action for Rotherham during a 3-1 loss at Everton in the Carabao Cup last week, picked up an injury at Wigan at the weekend Picture: Peter Byrne/PA
Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 16°C

min temp: 12°C

Five-day forecast

Show Job Lists