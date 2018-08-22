Opinion

Player watch: Marshall wastes chance to shine on the wing for Canaries

Ben Marshall started on the right wing for City against Preston Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Paul Chesterton

Ben Marshall was the focus of our latest Norwich City player watch, as the summer signing was given a chance on the right wing during the Canaries’ 2-0 home Championship win over Preston.

The former Blackburn and Millwall man had been deployed at right-back earlier in the season but started further forward against North End. Here’s how his night unfolded...

4 – Callum Robinson and Tom Barkhuizen’s quick throw routine on the left catches out Ivo Pinto and Marshall, Robinson threads it through, Marshall opts not to tackle Barkhuizen and the cross is deflected behind for a corner by Grant Hanley.

9 – Swings in a free-kick from the left which is headed behind for a corner, takes himself but Jordan Rhodes barges into Declan Rudd.

15 – Blocks Andrew Hughes’ cross from the left and then clears long after a poor touch from Louis Moult.

17 – Hernandez wins a corner on the left, Marshall swings it into the six-yard box and Rudd punches away under pressure.

22 – Attempts an unnecessary cross-field switch to Pinto and gives away possession.

28 – Links well with Pukki and tripped by Ben Pearson on the edge of the box. Goes for the top-right corner with the free-kick but doesn’t get enough dip on his effort.

34 – Drops back and dispossesses Lukas Nmecha midway in the City half. Soon after is robbed on halfway by Pearson and Hanley has to put Robinson’s cross from the left behind for a corner.

38 – Again takes a corner which Hernandez has won on the left, Rudd is struggling but Klose can only nod his header over.

41 – Two free-kicks floated in from the left in quick succession and both easily headed clear.

54 – Puts in a corner from the right, deeper towards the penalty spot this time, and Klose heads well wide under pressure.

58 – Misses his tackle on Barkhuizen on the left but fortunately the cross is poor.

59 – Pukki wins a corner, Marshall curls it towards the near post and Klose makes contact with his head but it’s into a crowd of bodies on the line and cleared.

66 – Replaced by Emi Buendia

Verdict: Consistent set-piece threat but little in the way of genuine wing play. System seemed to dictate he tucked in to midfield and didn’t take on a man for pace all night. Solid but little creativity.

Rating: 5 out of 10