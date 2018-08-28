Opinion

‘Anyone who says Russell isn’t a club legend clearly has a short memory’ – City fans react to Martin exit

Norwich City supporters have been thanking Russell Martin for his long service, after the Canaries announced the defender’s contract has been terminated by mutual consent.

Almost nine years with the club has come to an end for the 32-year-old just over a year since his final appearance for City, during a 4-0 defeat at Millwall.

The Scotland international defender fell out of favour under head coach Daniel Farke and subsequently went out on loan to Scottish Premiership side Rangers in January, making 17 appearances.

The former Peterborough and Wycombe defender was not involved during pre-season as another loan exit looked likely during the final year of his contract, which has been terminated early to enable Martin to keep searching for a new club beyond today’s 5pm loan deadline.

The former captain, who led City to Wembley play-off final success in 2015, leaves having made 309 appearances to place him 22nd in the club’s all-time appearances list.

He also played an integral part in the club’s rise from League One to the Premier League under Paul Lambert, as a right-back, and that has not been forgotten by fans.

