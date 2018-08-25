Search

Advanced search

Opinion

Opposition view: Bielsa Effect has taken hold quickly for early leaders Leeds

25 August, 2018 - 07:00
Kemar Roofe has scored four league goals for Leeds already this season Picture: Richard Sellers/PA Wire

Kemar Roofe has scored four league goals for Leeds already this season Picture: Richard Sellers/PA Wire

PA Wire

Ahead of today’s Carrow Road clash, Leeds fan and blogger Rob Atkinson discusses the rapid work of new manager Marcelo Bielsa at Elland Road.

Marcelo Bielsa congratulates Keemar Roofe after scoring during Leeds' 2-0 home win over Rotherham last weekend Picture: Richard Sellers/PA WireMarcelo Bielsa congratulates Keemar Roofe after scoring during Leeds' 2-0 home win over Rotherham last weekend Picture: Richard Sellers/PA Wire

Q Have you been surprised by how well the season has started?

A A little surprised, yes, because it seemed such a tough start. Most were predicting disaster against Stoke first up, especially as we fielded only one new signing from the start. But then, the Bielsa Effect was suddenly a thing, and we smashed Stoke and followed it up by blitzing Derby at their place.  It’s still a surprise though, because even the most optimistic of us expected the new coach to need more time for his ethos to sink in.

Q How drastically has the style of play changed under Bielsa already?

A Very drastically. And it is the style because, for the most part, it’s the same players who looked so inept last season. The buzz phrase around the club is “same players, different team”, which aptly sums it up.  The energy, the press, the fluency at times going forward, the evident belief among the players that they can make this work. All of this is strange and new in a really good way.

Q Although it was the first dropped points, was the 2-2 draw at Swansea in midweek seen as another good result?

A In context, it was a fabulous result. We lost our only recognised centre-half in the warm-up and fielded a back four of Barry Douglas on the left, two right-backs at centre-back and a young midfield prospect at right-back.  The defence was thrown and didn’t perform well, and a functional defence is the bedrock of Bielsa’s game plan, so we did well to come back twice after being outplayed for much of the game.

Q Which players have impressed during the opening stages of the campaign?

A You’d have to say Kemar Roofe and Mat Klich, neither of whom played at this level and intensity last time around, though Roofe was top scorer without ever really shining. Samuel Saiz has impressed too, he’s been back to his best lately, and it’s a very good best.

Q Bielsa’s teams have sometimes faded later in the season due to his physical demands, does this and his limited English concern you at all?

A It’s a worry, because his history bears this out. But the Championship is a different environment and he has different players here to those he’s worked with before.  Pre-season was intense, and the players have looked fit and able to put Bielsa’s theories into practice. As for his lack of English, that never stopped Alex Ferguson...

Q Norwich try to control possession under Daniel Farke, does that make you wary of Norwich as an opponent?

A I think it makes for a good contest, and it should be a cracking game if both teams are at it. Carrow Road is always a hard place to go, and we may have to live more on scraps after largely dominating possession ourselves (unusually for us) so far this season.

Q Do you think City could be play-off contenders?

A I haven’t seen that much of the Canaries so far this year, so it’s hard to say, though I wouldn’t dismiss that possibility based on patchy early results. Might be able to answer this more fully after our game on Saturday!

Q And finally, what is your prediction?

A I’d love to get another away win, but I’d be happy with a draw because I have a sneaky feeling that our defensive troubles and the angst of having to use a pink dressing room (arf) might mean we’ll get turned over. That sort of tries to cover all the bases, but if pushed for something definite, I’ll go for a 1-1 draw, with Patrick Bamford coming on to snatch a late-ish equaliser.

n Rob Atkinson writes for LLUUE – Life, Leeds United, the Universe & Everything.  You can read his latest articles at roblufc.org

n Do you know an opposition fan who would like to feature during this season?  Send us an email at  norfolksport@archant.co.uk

Related articles

Topic Tags:

Latest from the EDP

Man’s body is found in Norfolk river

Picture: Ian Burt.

Video: Norwich City v Leeds United: The Lowdown

Teemu Pukki set Norwich on the way to a priceless Preston win Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Driver arrested after police pursuit ends in crash which closed Norwich road

Police at the scene of a crash in Christchurch Road in Norwich. Picture: Staff

Video: Police presence stepped up at McDonald’s restaurant to tackle anti-social behaviour

McDonald's restaurant, Gillingham near Beccles. PHOTO: Nick Butcher

Video: How is landlord getting away with these conditions at £900-a-month city flats?

Abigail Nicholson and Daniel Moxon, in the corridor by the front door of their flat in St Faith's Lane which has had water pouring down walls. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Live

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

EDP Sport

Sport Opinion

View all EDP Columnists

Opinion: Chris Lakey: Jose Mourinho is losing the fight with Manchester’s strongman

Chris Lakey
Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho during the humiliating defeat at Brighton Picture: PA

Opinion: Leitner must be braver to shine for City – and channel his inner Wes against Leeds

David Freezer
Moritz Leitner in midfield action against Preston during City's midweek win Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Why Grant Holt is the best Norwich City player of the 21st century

Steven Downes
Grant Holt Norwich shares a joke with the Nottingham Forest fans as they

Opinion: Iwan Roberts: Relief for Norwich City – but what’s this pink paint job all about?

Iwan Roberts
Daniel Farke and Preston boss Alex Neil after the final whistle Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Opinion: Tettey may have had a shocker but those booing City’s stalwart should be ashamed

Stuart Hodge
Alex Tettey in action for City against Preston Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Most Read Sport

Video: Ben Marshall backed to be a hit at Norwich City

Ben Marshall has seen plenty of action for Norwich City since his Wolves move Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Updated: TEAM NEWS: Farke sweating on fitness of captain for Leeds United clash

Grant Hanley is an injury doubt for Norwich City Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Updated: Norwich City legend Grant Holt quits

Grant Holt has announced the end of his professional football career as a player Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Opinion: Leitner must be braver to shine for City – and channel his inner Wes against Leeds

Moritz Leitner in midfield action against Preston during City's midweek win Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Opinion: Opposition view: Bielsa Effect has taken hold quickly for early leaders Leeds

Kemar Roofe has scored four league goals for Leeds already this season Picture: Richard Sellers/PA Wire
Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 16°C

min temp: 10°C

Five-day forecast

Show Job Lists