‘Hopefully we can replicate that atmosphere’ – Fit-again Lewis ready for another battle with Leeds

Jamal Lewis in action during City's 2-0 win over Preston Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Paul Chesterton

Jamal Lewis is hoping for another cracking Carrow Road atmosphere against Leeds as Norwich City look to build on their first win of the Championship season.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The Canaries beat Preston 2-0 on Wednesday and face the tough test of league leaders Leeds on Saturday, who have made a strong start to life under former Argentina boss Marcelo Bielsa, taking 10 points from a possible 12.

The City left-back is looking to channel the spirit shown during the 2-1 win over Leeds at Carrow Road in April, during the emotional final appearance of club legend Wes Hoolahan.

“The last game we played against Leeds at home was special because it was Wes Hoolahan’s last game with us so everyone was really up for it and it was a really great day of football,” said Lewis.

“Hopefully we can replicate that atmosphere and togetherness with fans and the players and I think that alone will get us over the line.

“We are looking forward to it. Our first league win was a little turning point in the start of our season and it will be good to rack up some points before the international break, especially with the last game being against Ipswich. So we are looking forward to it and feeling good.”

MORE: Leeds boss Bielsa wary of Canaries

The 20-year-old Northern Ireland international played his second game of the season in midweek, having missed all of the games during pre-season because of a leg muscle tear.

After managing a full 90 minutes during Saturday’s 2-1 loss at Sheffield United, Lewis again played the full game against Preston and his fine dart forward set up Teemu Pukki for the opening goal.

“It’s brilliant to be back. It wasn’t great to be beat by Sheffield and I thought we deserved more,” Lewis continued, speaking to City’s website.

“But it’s great to be back on the pitch and good to get our first league win at home against Preston. I just feel at home when I am playing and it’s great to do what I love.

“It’s vital to get some points on the board. Things haven’t gone our way and we haven’t finished some chances, but it is good to back up those good performances with wins to show the fans we are knuckling down in training and we are sticking to our philosophy and getting the points while doing that.”

MORE: Watch highlights of City’s 2-0 victory over Preston

Discussing the injury, which was picked up during the first week of pre-season training, Lewis continued: “I came in the first week and felt good. I’m quite a pragmatic person so I enjoyed last season, took my strengths and weaknesses and worked on them on the off season, so I was looking to hit the ground running for pre-season.

“But these things happen in football, you get these little niggles, and after the first week I got a tear in my quad so it was annoying for everyone.

“It’s good to be back and I’m feeling good. I feel like I need a few more games to get full match fitness, just to get my awareness back and the touch back.

“I haven’t played with some of the players I’ve been playing with too, so it is good to just feel out your team-mates.”