City defender earns Switzerland recall and could face England

PUBLISHED: 20:28 31 August 2018 | UPDATED: 20:29 31 August 2018

Norwich defender Timm Klose is set to join up with Switzerland Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Norwich defender Timm Klose is set to join up with Switzerland Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Paul Chesterton

Norwich City defender Timm Klose has earned a recall to the Switzerland squad – and could face England during the international break.

The 30-year-old has 16 caps for his country but has not been called up since June 2017, when he played 45 minutes of a 1-0 friendly win over Belarus and was on the bench for a World Cup qualifying win in the Faroe Islands.

National coach Vladimir Petkovic has rewarded Klose’s consistent start to the season for City with a recall ahead of a Uefa Nations League game against Iceland in St Gallen on Saturday, September 8 (5pm UK time).

That is followed by a friendly against World Cup semi-finalists England in Leicester on Tuesday, September 11 (8pm).

Klose has played every minute of the Canaries’ Championship campaign so far, starting five matches, and was recently linked with a return to the German top flight with Hannover.

The former Wolfsburg defender is in the final year of his contract and Hannover were reportedly unwilling to meet City’s £3million valuation.

Norwich new boy Teemu Pukki is also in the Finland squad, with the forward already having 62 caps to his name, scoring 12 goals.

The 28-year-old is named in the squad Nations League home games against Hungary on Saturday, September 8 (5pm UK time) and Estonia on Tuesday, September 11 (7.45pm).

Pukki has scored three goals and set up another two during his opening six games as a Norwich player, since joining on a free transfer after leaving Danish side Brondby.

Klose and Pukki join Jamal Lewis, Michael McGovern (Northern Ireland) and Max Aarons (England U19) in being called up for international duty during the upcoming break, which begins after Sunday’s game at Ipswich.

Live

