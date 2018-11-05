Search

Norwich City competing with PSG, Juventus and Manchester City at the top of Europe’s form table

05 November, 2018 - 15:50
City celebrate Dennis Srbeny making it 4-0 at Sheffield Wednesday to seal their eighth win in 10 games Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

City celebrate Dennis Srbeny making it 4-0 at Sheffield Wednesday to seal their eighth win in 10 games Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Paul Chesterton

Daniel Farke’s resurgent Canaries are currently alongside some of football’s biggest names as one of Europe’s most in-form teams.

European form table as of November 5, 2018 Source: Transfermarkt.comEuropean form table as of November 5, 2018 Source: Transfermarkt.com

City are keeping Juventus, Paris Saint-Germain and Inter Milan company at the top of the continent’s form charts, such has been their consistency in the last couple of months.

Eight wins from 10 league games saw Farke’s surprise package sitting top of the Championship table on Saturday night, only for Leeds to climb back to the summit on Sunday.

However a return of 25 points from a possible 30 is not only causing the impressive style of Norwich’s play to make waves in England.

That return is bettered in the last 10 matches by just four teams, with PSG top of the tree having won all their last 10 – scoring 35 and conceding just six as the mega-rich Parisians continue to dominate in France.

Similarly, the strength of 34-time Italian champions Juventus leaves the Turin giants second in the European charts with just one draw preventing their own perfect 10, keeping Massimiliano Allegri’s team on course for a seventh consecutive Serie A title.

In third is the top performing English club, Premier League leaders Manchester City. Pep Guardiola’s brilliant reigning champions sit ahead of the Canaries having gone unbeaten, only dropping points in draws away to Wolves and Liverpool.

Then sitting just ahead of Norwich thanks to a better goal difference is no less than Inter Milan – the team which knocked City out of the Uefa Cup in the third round 25 years ago next month.

The Nerazzurri and Napoli are doing their best to keep pace with Juve, six points further back in Serie A, having finished fourth last year and not win the title since Jose Mourinho left in 2010.

Inter also claimed 25 points and only conceded five goals in their last 10 matches, but scored six more goals than the 15 managed by Norwich.

The Canaries then slot into fifth place, ahead of Borussia Dortmund, Chelsea and Liverpool, who are all also in the top 10.

The next highest Championship team in the European form table is Nottingham Forest, down in 40th place with 19 points taken from their last 10 games.

Of course that period has included a 2-1 home defeat to Norwich – thanks to a Timm Klose brace – which leaves Aitor Karanka’s big-spending promotion hopefuls four points behind City in sixth place.

Premier League leaders Manchester City are the only English club ahead of Norwich in the European form table Picture: Martin Rickett/PA WirePremier League leaders Manchester City are the only English club ahead of Norwich in the European form table Picture: Martin Rickett/PA Wire

That emphasises just how competitive the Championship is, with a seam of consistent form pushing the Canaries into the upper echelons of the division in rapid fashion.

But it ranks Norwich as the best performing second-tier club in the continent recently, ahead of Spanish side Granada in 10th, who currently top the Segunda Division.

It’s great company to be keeping but realistically Farke’s team are unlikely to be able to maintain such a high rate of return in such a competitive league.

However, with so few pundits and supporters expecting automatic promotion to even be a possibility this season, it’s certainly worth enjoying the lofty position while it lasts.

It’s little more than a fun sidenote to a great run of form, particularly given the likes of Juventus and Manchester City are facing stronger opposition.

Yet as confidence floods into Farke’s squad by the game, being mentioned in the same sentences as such illustrious clubs certainly can’t hurt.

Nottingham Forest are the closest Championship team to the Canaries in the European form table, in 40th place Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus ImagesNottingham Forest are the closest Championship team to the Canaries in the European form table, in 40th place Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

City’s head coach has already stressed that anyone getting carried away with the current lofty position needs to keep their feet on the floor.

And what better way to remind all involved with the Canaries that there is so much hard work left before promotion is even a consideration than a battle with the ever-stubborn and physical Millwall.

Find a way to make it nine wins in 11 games to send the Carrow Road faithful into the international break with even broader smiles and all connected with the club can congratulate the team on a brilliant start to the campaign.

But that’s all it is, a start. Nothing is won in November. Take your eye of the ball for a moment, start to believe the hype and Millwall are just the kind of club that will leave you flat on your backside.

European form table – Transfermarkt.com

City celebrate Dennis Srbeny making it 4-0 at Sheffield Wednesday to seal their eighth win in 10 games Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

