City defender Klose ‘feeling better’ and ready to join up with Switzerland after blow to the head

PUBLISHED: 10:32 03 September 2018 | UPDATED: 10:37 03 September 2018

Timm Klose came back out on to the pitch to thank the 2,000 travelling fans at full-time at Portman Road Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Timm Klose came back out on to the pitch to thank the 2,000 travelling fans at full-time at Portman Road Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Paul Chesterton

Timm Klose is still expecting to join up with Switzerland, despite coming off at half-time of Norwich City’s derby draw at Ipswich Town following a blow to the head.

Timm Klose in action during City's 1-1 draw at Ipswich Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus ImagesTimm Klose in action during City's 1-1 draw at Ipswich Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Klose was left feeling groggy during the latter stages of the first half at Portman Road after an aerial collision following a corner, which left Town midfielder Cole Skuse stricken and needing lengthy treatment before being taken off on a stretcher.

City head coach Daniel Farke opted to replace the 30-year-old with youngster Ben Godfrey at the break and the game finished 1-1.

Klose has posted on his Instagram account this morning, saying: “Thanks for all the messages, already feeling better and ready for Switzerland.”

The centre-back has 16 caps for his country and has not been called up by Switzerland for the first time since June 2017, when he played 45 minutes of a 1-0 friendly win over Belarus.

National coach Vladimir Petkovic has chosen Klose for a Uefa Nations League opener against Iceland in St Gallen on Saturday (5pm UK time) and a friendly against England in Leicester next Tuesday (8pm).

City boss Farke had said of Klose’s condition after full-time yesterday: “He felt horrible during half-time but we will check again, maybe in the hospital.

“I hope after a few days it is done and he can travel to the Swiss squad but we wait for what the doctors say but he should be okay for after the international break.”

Town boss Paul Hurst also suggested after the game that Skuse had perked up after a worrying injury.

“He’s okay, thankfully,” said Hurst. “He’s walking around and talking to people and knowing what their names are. He knows where he is.

“That’s pleasing that we can get him home to his family to start recovering. Although I’m aware he’s got kids so he might be better trying to get round to one of his single team-mates!

“I’m not exactly sure what happened but he certainly had blood down the side of his head, so I’m assuming there is some kind of cut there. I’m not sure if there have been any stitches there at this stage.

“It was obviously a hefty knock he took because it was signalled from the pitch quite early that we would probably have to make that change and that’s how it ended up.

“I asked him if he felt a bit sick or anything and he was fine. That’s the main thing, that he’s good and healthy.”

Live

