‘About time we were clinical and got the job done’ – Victory over Preston leaves City fans feeling relieved

PUBLISHED: 22:15 22 August 2018 | UPDATED: 23:58 22 August 2018

The Canaries players congratulate Alex Tettey after his thumping strike sealed a 2-0 win over Preston at Carrow Road Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Paul Chesterton

Carrow Road, we have lift off!















Norwich City got their season up and running with a first Championship victory, Teemu Pukki riding to the rescue with a lovely finish in the 80th minute and Alex Tettey smashing home another seven minutes later to earn a 2-0 win over Alex Neil’s Preston.

A drab first half had finished 0-0, with City keeper Tim Krul making a fine save to deny Manchester City loanee Lukas Nmecha midway through the half and Mo Leitner firing over tamely for the hosts just before the break.

Krul was again needed soon after half-time, denying an Antonee Robinson header and the same player smashed against the bar in the 72nd minute after loose play from Tettey.

But it was Pukki with a fine finish, firing home a low left-footed shot from 10 yards after a fine dart forward from Jamal Lewis, to spark Carrow Road into life, before Tettey put the icing on the cake.

City are back in action at Carrow Road on Saturday when they host in-form Leeds.

