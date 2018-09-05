‘The whole Norwich family was beautiful to me’ – It’s home, sweet home for City’s German midfielder

Moritz Leitner (10) strides out at Bramall Lane - a tough Championship task, but the likes of which the Norwich City midfielder would not change for the world. Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images ©Focus Images Limited www.focus-images.co.uk +447814 482222

It feels different at Norwich City for Moritz Leitner since he became a permanent part of the furniture in the summer.

However, the German midfielder is still so glad he opted to take what can be considered the harder route in furthering his career.

The 25-year-old caught the eye early in his loan move from Augsburg in January, and is just starting to increase his influence on Daniel Farke’s squad following his permanent arrival during the close-season – underlined by his first City goal earning a point at Ipswich Town on Sunday.

“It’s a different feeling now,” Leitner admitted. “Last season when I arrived here it was really nice. Everybody helped me. The whole Norwich family was beautiful to me.

“Both sides really wanted to make the signing happen, not just loan. So now I’m here with my girlfriend. I have my house and my dog is also here, so it feels really comfortable.

“I like it, really. If I didn’t like it while I was on loan I wouldn’t be here now. So I feel very comfortable with the lads, even with our supporters, the whole city. I like to work with our coaches, with our lads.

“Of course we’re not in the easiest moment because we have just five points and we have to be honest. We have to work, we have to stay together and I’m sure if we do, we will get our results.

“We’ve deserved more points than we have, if you look back at the games. So everybody is a little bit disappointed. But we have to go on and work, and be honest with ourselves. Then we will get what we deserve.”

The love of football helped convince the one-time Champions League finalist to take on the Championship, with all its highs and lows.

Moritz Leitner's miss against Sheffield United was still on his mind immediately following his first Norwich City goal, helping to level up the first East Anglian derby of the season, at Ipswich Town. Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Moritz Leitner's miss against Sheffield United was still on his mind immediately following his first Norwich City goal, helping to level up the first East Anglian derby of the season, at Ipswich Town. Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

“To be honest, of course it is easier maybe to play in a Champions League game or something – because the Championship is really different,” said Leitner. “See the derby game, you get kicked, you get an elbow, you have to win a few headers – and to be honest, I’m not the best guy in the air! I always want to keep the ball down and want to play, give and go’s. So of course, the game is sometimes a little different and strange.

“But I love football. We have so many games and I really love every one to play in, to stay on the pitch and work for good results.

“I hate to lose and now we’ve had a lot of situations where I was really disappointed. Even if I think about the Sheffield United situation where I had to score – I was so disappointed for the lads, because I made a big mistake. It couldn’t be that I made such a big mistake.

“But I love to play, to win games and that is one reason why I really love the Championship. You don’t really have time to think about those things or mistakes. You just have to go on and on.

“We have a national break now, but after that we again have lots of English weeks (three games in the space of seven days) and that’s why I love it.

“I want to play football, I always try to play football – but if I have to make headers, I will be there and make headers.”

