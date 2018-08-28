Search

Advanced search

Video

ANALYSIS: Watch Michael Bailey’s video verdict as Norwich City smash Sheffield Wednesday

PUBLISHED: 18:53 03 November 2018 | UPDATED: 18:53 03 November 2018

It was all smiles for Norwich City at Hillsborough as they smashed Sheffield Wednesday - Michael Bailey wraps up all the action and adds his insight to proceedings.

It was all smiles for Norwich City at Hillsborough as they smashed Sheffield Wednesday - Michael Bailey wraps up all the action and adds his insight to proceedings.

Archant

Norwich City correspondent Michael Bailey delivers his video verdict and analysis, as slick Canaries stun Sheffield Wednesday at Hillsborough.

Teemu Pukki’s brace plus goals from Emi Buendía and Dennis Srbeny made it a memorable Hillsborough return for Daniel Farke’s Canaries, as they smashed Jos Luhukay’s struggling Owls.

And all that after a goalless first half in which Mario Vrancic saw his early City penalty saved by Cameron Dawson.

The win lifted Norwich to the Championship summit – momentarily at least, with Stoke’s clash against Middlesbrough the day’s late kick-off and Leeds playing on Sunday.

MORE: How it unfolded – Sheffield Wednesday 0-4 Norwich City

With a rare match-free midweek, Norwich host struggling Millwall at Carrow Road seven days later, before the third international break of the campaign.

Each and every Norwich City first-team game, our reporters will be on the scene. If you see them – especially with their cameras – say hello.

For the latest Norwich City news and opinion follow Michael Bailey on the following channels…

Michael Bailey on Twitter @michaeljbailey

Michael Bailey on Facebook @mbjourno

Michael Bailey on Instagram @mrmichaeljbailey

Related articles

Topic Tags:

Latest from the EDP

How on earth did it get up there? Mystery over car stuck in tree

How did it get there? Mystery surrounds BMW stuck several feet up a tree. Photo: Jonathan Burrows

Rock star announced as first act for Forest Live 2019

Forest Live 2018 at Thetford High Lodge. Picture: Lee Blanchflower

Man, 30, reported missing after failing to turn up for work

Missing man Scott Head, 30, from Gisleham.

Man arrested on suspicion of drink driving following crash in Norwich

Man arrested on suspicion of drink driving following crash in Norwich

Norwich City competing with PSG, Juventus and Manchester City at the top of Europe’s form table

City celebrate Dennis Srbeny making it 4-0 at Sheffield Wednesday to seal their eighth win in 10 games Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Live

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

EDP Sport

Sport Opinion

View all EDP Columnists

Opinion Michael Bailey: A promotion bellwether, Buendia’s big win and a rare positive – Six things learned from Norwich’s Owls thrashing

michael bailey
Dennis Srbeny is yet to make a Championship start this season - but he's still chipping in with goals. Picture by Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Opinion ‘If Carlsberg did Saturdays…’ – Norwich City fans react to stunning Sheffield Wednesday win

Michael Bailey
The traveling Norwich fans celebrate victory at the end of the Sky Bet Championship match at Hillsborough, Sheffield Picture by Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd +44 7904 640267 03/11/2018

Video ANALYSIS: Watch Michael Bailey’s video verdict as Norwich City smash Sheffield Wednesday

Michael Bailey
It was all smiles for Norwich City at Hillsborough as they smashed Sheffield Wednesday - Michael Bailey wraps up all the action and adds his insight to proceedings.

Opinion Robin Sainty: Klose and Zimmermann the perfect pair ahead of cheerleader Tim

Robin Sainty
Force field - keeper Tim Krul and centre-back Timm Klose are in imperious form for City Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Opinion David Freezer: Superb Mario so deserves his 50th Canaries game to be a start

David Freezer
Mario Vrancic was the star of the show for City at Bournemouth in midweek Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Most Read Sport

Opinion Michael Bailey: A promotion bellwether, Buendia’s big win and a rare positive – Six things learned from Norwich’s Owls thrashing

Dennis Srbeny is yet to make a Championship start this season - but he's still chipping in with goals. Picture by Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Norwich City competing with PSG, Juventus and Manchester City at the top of Europe’s form table

City celebrate Dennis Srbeny making it 4-0 at Sheffield Wednesday to seal their eighth win in 10 games Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Video Savour it. Now back to work, is Daniel Farke’s warning

Teemu Pukki grabbed a brace in Norwich City's 4-0 Championship win at Hillsborough Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Video ‘I’m a totally different player’ – From Celtic stutters, Pukki labels Canaries form his best yet

Teemu Pukki gets a big hug off Moritz Leitner as the Finn helps lift Norwich City to new Championship heights this season. Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Canaries ace nominated for PFA award after fine October

Timm Klose has been nominated for the PFA player of the month award for October. Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images
Sunshine and Showers

Sunshine and Showers

max temp: 15°C

min temp: 9°C

Five-day forecast

Show Job Lists