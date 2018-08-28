Video

ANALYSIS: Watch Michael Bailey’s video verdict as Norwich City smash Sheffield Wednesday

It was all smiles for Norwich City at Hillsborough as they smashed Sheffield Wednesday - Michael Bailey wraps up all the action and adds his insight to proceedings. Archant

Norwich City correspondent Michael Bailey delivers his video verdict and analysis, as slick Canaries stun Sheffield Wednesday at Hillsborough.

Teemu Pukki’s brace plus goals from Emi Buendía and Dennis Srbeny made it a memorable Hillsborough return for Daniel Farke’s Canaries, as they smashed Jos Luhukay’s struggling Owls.

And all that after a goalless first half in which Mario Vrancic saw his early City penalty saved by Cameron Dawson.

The win lifted Norwich to the Championship summit – momentarily at least, with Stoke’s clash against Middlesbrough the day’s late kick-off and Leeds playing on Sunday.

With a rare match-free midweek, Norwich host struggling Millwall at Carrow Road seven days later, before the third international break of the campaign.

