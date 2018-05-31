Video

ANALYSIS: Watch Michael Bailey’s Carabao Cup video verdict as Norwich City knock out Cardiff

Norwich City correspondent Michael Bailey reports from Wales as Norwich City dump Premier League Cardiff City out of the Carabao Cup. Archant

Norwich City correspondent Michael Bailey delivers his video verdict and analysis, as the Canaries make excellent Carabao Cup progress with second-round victory over Premier League side Cardiff City in Wales.

A terrific brace from Dennis Srbeny and academy product Max Aarons’ first senior goal – on only his second appearance for the club – ensured Daniel Farke’s side were deserved victors in Wales.

City now await Thursday’s third-round draw, as well as the small matter of Sunday’s big fixture.

The third round ties will be played the week commencing Monday, September 24.

City now follow their trip to Wales with the first East Anglian derby of the season, when Daniel Farke’s squad face Ipswich Town at Portman Road (12pm) for Paul Hurst’s first experience of the fixture since being named Town boss in the summer.

Winless Town currently sit bottom of the Championship table, and have not beaten Norwich since April 2009 – 10 derbies ago.

That is the final action before the first international break of the season, after which City return with a visit from Tony Pulis’ high-flying Middlesbrough on Saturday, September 15 (3pm).

