ANALYSIS: Watch Michael Bailey’s video verdict as Norwich City are swatted away by Leeds

Norwich City correspondent Michael Bailey delivers his video verdict and analysis, as the Canaries are put to the sword by early EFL Championship leaders Leeds United at Carrow Road.

The Canaries were dispatched thanks in large part to two Leeds goals in the space of five first-half minutes, before Pablo Hernandez added a third in the second half to send United back to the top of the division.

For City’s part, Tim Krul’s involvement in those first two goals will have fans worried – along with a third defeat from just five league games.

MORE: How in unfolded – Norwich City 0-3 Leeds United at Carrow Road

City follow this weekend with an awkward second-round Carabao Cup tie in Wales on Tuesday night (7.45pm) against Neil Warnock’s Premier League new boys Cardiff City – Josh Murphy included.

It’s then on to Sunday and the first East Anglian derby of the season, when City face Ipswich Town at Portman Road (12pm) for Paul Hurst’s first experience of the fixture since being named Town boss in the summer.

That is the final action before the first international break of the season.

