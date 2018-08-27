Search

Michael Bailey: Deadlines, dawdling, Tim spills and stat pills – Six things learned from Norwich City’s Leeds loss

27 August, 2018 - 06:42
Jordan Rhodes battles with Gaetano Berardi as Norwich City come out an emphatic second best to Leeds United at Carrow Road. Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Jordan Rhodes battles with Gaetano Berardi as Norwich City come out an emphatic second best to Leeds United at Carrow Road. Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Paul Chesterton

A true crash landing against Leeds – PinkUn Show host and Norwich City correspondent MICHAEL BAILEY delivers his six learnings from a painful Saturday at Carrow Road.

The expression says it all as Norwich City head coach Daniel Farke watches his side put to the sword by Leeds at Carrow Road. Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus ImagesThe expression says it all as Norwich City head coach Daniel Farke watches his side put to the sword by Leeds at Carrow Road. Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

It’s doesn’t take too many games before you start getting clues about the direction things are heading.

This time last season, the stats we’re filtering through that were offering first instances since 2009 – in other words, back to the last time City were real Championship also-rans.

And here we are, five games into the 2018-19 campaign – with the excellent NCFC Numbers on Twitter confirming Saturday was City’s heaviest home defeat in the Championship since the 4-1 home loss to Burnley back in October 2006.

Not only was that Nigel Worthington’s final game in charge, it was also the last time City conceded four at home in the second tier – until West Brom visited two weeks ago.

Some will already consider City are sailing too close to the wind, while others will see things to build from – but the more stats we get that draw parallels with such difficult times, the harder the current situation will be.

