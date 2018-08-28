Search

Advanced search

Opinion

Michael Bailey: What has the new broom pushed under Town’s carpet?

PUBLISHED: 09:11 31 August 2018 | UPDATED: 09:11 31 August 2018

Ivo Pinto and Cole Skuse in action at Portman Road last season Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Ivo Pinto and Cole Skuse in action at Portman Road last season Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

©Focus Images Limited www.focus-images.co.uk +447814 482222

In his weekly column, Norwich City correspondent and PinkUn Show host Michael Bailey looks ahead to THAT match... the East Anglian derby

Will Town be able to get one of City this time? Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images LtdWill Town be able to get one of City this time? Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

They were worried, even then. No more than a handful of days before a crucial Wembley play-off final and you could tell they expected the worst.

On the flip side, it felt like only a slightly surreal potential irony that I was busily asking questions about Ben Godfrey and Carlton Morris, to the man that would soon become the new Ipswich Town boss.

It’s notable that for a lot of summer fall-out, both the Blues and Shrewsbury Town in League One remain winless since.

There has been a remarkable excitement from a lot of fans down south at the arrival of Paul Hurst – or perhaps that should just be, the arrival of someone who wasn’t a tall Yorkshireman.

Chris Sutton will know exactly how that feels. He was busy fielding a call at the weekend on BBC 5 Live, from an Ipswich fan that was willing to take a relegation campaign under their new manager – simply for the want of more entertaining football and a new face in charge.

In any case, that is a remarkable desire to admit. And yes, I’m assuming he wasn’t a Norwich City fan playing a prank.

The argument that Town fans should have been careful what they wished for still sits on tricky ground, given Mick McCarthy’s time had been up long before he told his own fans to go forth and multiply at Carrow Road – once his side took a late lead last season, no less.

And yet, Norwich fans shouldn’t expect to come up against a side too much removed from Mick’s sizeable shadow.

Only Bolton and Birmingham have won more aerial duels.

Only Birmingham, Millwall and Rotherham have a worse pass completion rate.

Only Blackburn (88 per game) have hit more long balls this season, while Leeds, Brentford and Derby are those to top City’s 388 short passes per match.

And Norwich have scored twice as many goals in their opening five games – as both sides try to work out how to make progress after selling all of last season’s scoring talent.

There’s no denying the new era that comes with this first East Anglian derby of the season. There is now a generation of Ipswich fans that has never tasted success over their arch enemy – and that still feels so alien to write, given there were too many times when ‘I feel good’ worked its way on to the Portman Road PA and the Ipswich fans behind each goal managed to get on the pitch in forbidden celebration.

It always perplexed me how the stewards just sat and watched – probably as much as 6am licences being awarded for a Sunday lunchtime kick-off, pencilled in so early to avoid any trouble and excessive drinking.

There’s no doubting it is a new era at Ipswich Town – nor that City fans enjoyed the old one so much, they don’t want it to change for anything else.

Indeed, the last game before the first international break in the last two years has not been an easy ride.

Two years ago, City’s 3-0 defeat at Birmingham was the first key hint Alex Neil’s Championship return was not going to be plain sailing – while last year’s Millwall hammering was a reference point for the entire campaign.

Both games provided a long two weeks of deep reflection.

This time around, it’s questionable whether those City fans that suffered a painful wound from home defeat to in-form Leeds United will have the stomach for a defeat at Portman Road – and two weeks to stew on it.

And yet, these are conflicted times – as eloquently put by Along Come Norwich’s Tom Parsley on this week’s PinkUn Show. Because for every gulp at just four wins in 20 games is a perceived willingness for it to work.

For all the rightful acclaim at Marcelo Bielsa turning the same Leeds team that underachieved so badly last season into genuine title contenders this term – should follow the fact he’s been spared the need to gel a whole new squad.

Just four of Norwich’s starters in Wes Hoolahan’s final game last season started on Saturday.

Leeds had seven – plus one on the bench, and in Liam Cooper, a ninth who missed out only through a midweek injury.

City’s performance in Cardiff offered genuine energy – the sort that should permeate the rest of the squad ahead of Sunday’s Suffolk kick-off.

Likewise, their defeat to Leeds will have hurt. The chats were long, honest and deep following such a futile collapse.

But while the fear of a run ending will probably rest on most fans’ shoulders, it could yet be the opportunity to prove a point and some people wrong that provides the strongest driver on Sunday.

And as is always the case, there is never a better opportunity than against your nearest and dearest.

For the latest Norwich City news and opinion follow Michael Bailey on the following channels…

Michael Bailey on Twitter @michaeljbailey

Michael Bailey on Facebook @mbjourno

Michael Bailey on Instagram @mrmichaeljbailey

Topic Tags:

Latest from the EDP

“All hell broke loose, it was terrible” - man describes scene as man stabbed in Norwich

Police at scene in Foulgers Opening, following stabbing in Norwich. PIC: Peter Walsh

‘Sadly it’s just not viable anymore’ - Town loses sweet shop after more than a decade

Jon Sexton of Sweet Memories, Beccles. Photo: James Carr.

Norfolk farmer and veteran campaigner, Lord Peter Melchett, has died

CAPTION; Photos of Organic Farmer Peter Melchett from Ringstead, for the EDP NORFOLK MAGAZINE. PHOTO; Matthew Usher COPY; Chris Bishop FOR; EDP NORFOLK MAGAZINE COPYRIGHT; EDP pics © 2007 TEL; (01603) 772434

Running column: Am I really injured? Or is it all in my mind?

Is it a case of mind over matter for running columnist Mark Armstrong. Picture: Alison Armstrong Photography

‘I was addicted to energy drinks’ - Impact laid bare as government proposes ban on sale to children

Amber Clarke, 22, from Norwich. Photo: Abby Nicholson

Live

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

EDP Sport

Sport Opinion

View all EDP Columnists

Opinion: Michael Bailey: What has the new broom pushed under Town’s carpet?

Michael Bailey
Ivo Pinto and Cole Skuse in action at Portman Road last season Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Opinion: Iwan Roberts: Norwich City boss Daniel Farke has some big calls to make ahead of derby day

Iwan Roberts
The Norwich players celebrate victory at the end of the Carabao Cup match at the Cardiff City Stadium, Cardiff Picture by Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd +44 7904 640267 28/08/2018

Opinion: Melissa Rudd: There are still doubts over whether Farke’s tactics can be successful in the Championship

Melissa Rudd
Daniel Farke's patient approach has frustrated some Norwich City fans. Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

WATCH: Stand up, Farke flaws and a derby rout – The PinkUn Show with Along Come Norwich

Michael Bailey
The PinkUn Show returns with a spring in its step, a lovely win in Cardiff and all sorts of Norwich City chat, with Along Come Norwich duo Andy Lawn and Tom Parsley joining Michael Bailey down the pub live.

Video: ANALYSIS: Watch Michael Bailey’s Carabao Cup video verdict as Norwich City knock out Cardiff

Michael Bailey
Norwich City correspondent Michael Bailey reports from Wales as Norwich City dump Premier League Cardiff City out of the Carabao Cup.

Most Read Sport

Video: Norwich City will play Wycombe Wanderers in the third round of the League Cup

Norwich head coach Daniel Farke gives City's travelling fans the thumbs up at Cardiff in midweek Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Video: What does transfer deadline day hold for Norwich City?

Russell Martin is not featuring at Norwich City Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Opinion: Iwan Roberts: Norwich City boss Daniel Farke has some big calls to make ahead of derby day

The Norwich players celebrate victory at the end of the Carabao Cup match at the Cardiff City Stadium, Cardiff Picture by Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd +44 7904 640267 28/08/2018

Tickets and live stream information ahead of Sunday’s East Anglian derby between Ipswich Town and Norwich City

Ipswich Town host Norwich City in the East Anglian Derby this Sunday. Picture: ARCHANT

Live: Deadline Day Live: Final chance for Norwich City to fine tune their squad

Will sporting director Stuart Webber,left, and head coach Daniel Farke be busy on deadline day? Picture: Matthew Usher/Focus Images
Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 19°C

min temp: 12°C

Five-day forecast

Show Job Lists