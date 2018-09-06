Search

‘It’s brilliant to be back’ – Maddison so excited for Canaries reunion

06 September, 2018 - 06:30
James Maddison and the England U21s trained on the Carrow Road pitch yesterday afternoon Picture: ANTONY KELLY

James Maddison is thrilled to be back in Norwich for a Carrow Road reunion tonight.

The reigning Canaries player of the season is with the England Under-21s for a European Championship qualifier against the Netherlands.

For City fans it’s a chance to see the popular playmaker in action again, who scored 15 goals and created another 11 last season to earn a place in the EFL team of the season.

“It’s brilliant to be back,” said Maddison, as the U21s trained at Carrow Road ahead of the game. “I’ve got so many good memories of this club, so many good associations, friendships and relationships that I’ve built over the last two years that I was here.

“It’s brilliant for me and I’m delighted to be here.”

The 21-year-old former Coventry City trainee earned his first U21 cap last November and picked up a further two in March, setting up the opening goal with a wonderful pass in a 2-1 qualifying win over Ukraine at Bramall Lane.

“It’s a proud moment for me and my family, to play for England, to play for your country, you don’t often get the opportunity to do that,” the former Canaries favourite continued.

“I made my debut in Ukraine and that was a feeling I’ll never forget, just an honour to pull on the jersey and Thursday night will be just the same. My family are travelling down and I’ve got a few friends coming and stuff, so it’s going to be a special occasion for me. It’ll be a special feeling. To walk out of that tunnel again is one I won’t forget, I’m really looking forward to the game.”

Maddison’s superb season earned him a move to Premier League side Leicester City, in a club-record sale worth in excess of £20m to City, thought to potentially be worth £24m.

So far the creative attacker has started all four of the Foxes’ games in the top flight, being named man of the match following Saturday’s 2-1 loss to Liverpool, shaking off the knee injury that caused a scare at the end of last season.

“I’m loving every second of playing in the Premier League,” he added. “It’s probably the toughest in the world, the elite players of this planet. It’s a good feeling and one that hopefully I can keep kicking on in the Premier League.”

