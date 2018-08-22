MATCHDAY LIVE: Norwich City 2-0 Preston – Canaries find a way against North End

Norwich City welcome Alex Neil's Preston North End to Carrow Road for a crucial early-season clash - which you can follow live at right here. Archant

Follow all the build-up, live score, action and reaction as we bring you full coverage of Norwich City’s 2018-19 EFL Championship visit from Alex Neil’s Preston North End, in our Matchday Live blog from Carrow Road.

Our City correspondents Paddy Davitt, Michael Bailey and David Freezer are following the Canaries from the matchday build-up to full-time fallout all season long.

They bring you all the action and talking points before, during and after Wednesday evening’s visit from Alex Neil’s side (7.45pm).

The Canaries remain winless in the Championship and suffered a desperate injury-time defeat at Sheffield United last time out on Saturday, when Preston were being pegged back by Stoke at Deepdale.

City continue this week’s Carrow Road double-header on Saturday when Marcelo Bielsa’s Leeds United revolution is in town (3pm).

It’s then an awkward second-round midweek Carabao Cup tie in Wales against Neil Warnock’s Premier League new boys Cardiff City – Josh Murphy included – before the first East Anglian derby of the season at Portman Road the following Sunday (12pm) with an ensuing international break just after.

Each and every Norwich City first-team game, our reporters will be on the scene. If you see them – especially with their cameras – say hello.

