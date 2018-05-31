MATCHDAY LIVE: Norwich City v Leeds United – Canaries aim to burst Bielsa’s bubble

Teemu Pukki will look to continue his fine early season form as Norwich City host early Championship leaders Leeds United at Carrow Road. Archant

Follow all the build-up, live score, action and reaction as we bring you full coverage of Norwich City’s 2018-19 EFL Championship visit from early leaders Leeds United, in our Matchday Live blog from Carrow Road.

Our City correspondents Paddy Davitt, Michael Bailey and David Freezer are following the Canaries from the matchday build-up to full-time fallout all season long.

They bring you all the action and talking points before, during and after Saturday’s visit from Marcelo Bielsa’s side (3pm).

The Canaries picked up their first Championship win of the campaign on Wednesday night, with a late 2-0 win over former boss Alex Neil and Preston North End.

Leeds were in action 24 hours earlier, earning a decent 2-2 draw at Swansea – their first dropped points of the season.

City follow this weekend with an awkward second-round Carabao Cup tie in Wales on Tuesday night (7.45pm) against Neil Warnock’s Premier League new boys Cardiff City – Josh Murphy included.

It’s then on to Sunday and the first East Anglian derby of the season, when City face Ipswich Town at Portman Road (12pm) for Paul Hurst’s first experience of the fixture since being named Town boss in the summer.

That is the final action before the first international break of the season.

Each and every Norwich City first-team game, our reporters will be on the scene. If you see them – especially with their cameras – say hello.

