MATCHDAY LIVE: Sheffield Wednesday v Norwich City – Canaries aim to break barren Owls’ run

03 November, 2018 - 17:16
Norwich City aim to pick up a rare November away win - and a rare win at Hillsborough - as they visit Sheffield Wednesday.

Norwich City aim to pick up a rare November away win - and a rare win at Hillsborough - as they visit Sheffield Wednesday.

Follow all the build-up, live score, action and reaction as we bring you full coverage of Norwich City’s 2018-19 EFL SkyBet Championship clash with Sheffield Wednesday, in our Matchday Live blog from Hillsborough.

Our correspondents Paddy Davitt, Michael Bailey and David Freezer are following the Canaries from the matchday build-up to full-time fallout all season long.

They will bring you all the action and talking points before, during and after today’s trip to Jos Luhukay’s stuttering Owls (3pm kick-off).

The Canaries have won seven of their last night Championship fixtures – although they head to Hillsborough under pressure over the EFL’s homegrown rules and with something of an injury headache for head coach Daniel Farke.

After a promising start, Luhakay’s Owls have lost their last three games and won only once in their last six – shipping a fair few goals in the process.

However, City have not won at Hilllsborough since 2001 – nor have they won away from home in November since 2008.

With a rare match-free midweek, Norwich host struggling Millwall at Carrow Road seven days later, before the third international break of the campaign.

