‘Playing for Ipswich would have soured wonderful memories’ - former Norwich man Jerome not keen on Town move

PUBLISHED: 12:12 29 August 2018 | UPDATED: 12:12 29 August 2018

Korey Smith of Bristol City and Cameron Jerome of Norwich in action during the Sky Bet Championship match at Ashton Gate, Bristol Picture by Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd +44 7904 640267 07/03/2017

Korey Smith of Bristol City and Cameron Jerome of Norwich in action during the Sky Bet Championship match at Ashton Gate, Bristol Picture by Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd +44 7904 640267 07/03/2017

Ipswich Town did enquire about the availability of Derby striker Cameron Jerome but the striker has opted against exploring a potential move due to his connections with rivals Norwich.

The Blues are after a loan striker prior to Friday’s deadline and were one of a number of clubs linked with Jerome, who played for the Canaries for three-and-a-half years before joining Derby in January.

It is understood Jerome is set to move overseas before the deadline, while QPR, Hull, Blackburn and Reading have also been linked, with the striker’s affinity with Norwich a reason why an offer from Ipswich was not entertained.

Jerome’s agent, Eric Walters, said: “Cameron has decided on going elsewhere because of his association with the Norwich faithful, whose company on a Saturday afternoon he thoroughly enjoyed.

“Playing for Ipswich was something that would have soured those wonderful memories but I thank Ipswich Town and Mr Evans for his interest.”

Jerome scored 42 goals in 138 games for the Canaries, including one in the play-off semi-final second leg against the Blues at Carrow Road in May 2015.

He subsequently scored in the Wembley final which followed, helping take the Canaries to the Premier League, while he also found the net in the 1-1 draw at Portman Road in August 2016.

He has not featured for the Rams this season.

Video: ANALYSIS: Watch Michael Bailey’s Carabao Cup video verdict as Norwich City knock out Cardiff

Michael Bailey
Norwich City correspondent Michael Bailey reports from Wales as Norwich City dump Premier League Cardiff City out of the Carabao Cup.

WATCH: Our Norwich City fanzine The PinkUn Show LIVE tonight with the Along Come Norwich boys

Michael Bailey
The PinkUn Show returns with a spring in its step, a lovely win in Cardiff and all sorts of Norwich City chat, with Along Come Norwich duo Andy Lawn and Tom Parsley joining Michael Bailey down the pub live.

Opinion: Jack Reeve: Defeat to Leeds was a tipping point and it’s time to look at Farke’s position

Jack Reeve
Daniel Farke's Norwich City were well beaten by Leeds United Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Opinion: Chris Goreham: East Anglia derby could set agenda for the rest of the season

Chris Goreham
Grant Hanley can't hide his frustration against Leeds. Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Opinion: LISTEN: The PinkUn Podcast talks Leeds, Farke, Krul, deadline day and derby time

Michael Bailey
The latest edition of the PinkUn Podcast sees the crew review Norwich City's Leeds defeat and take a gulp before looking ahead to trips to Cardiff and derby day at Ipswich Town.

