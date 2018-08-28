‘Playing for Ipswich would have soured wonderful memories’ - former Norwich man Jerome not keen on Town move

Ipswich Town did enquire about the availability of Derby striker Cameron Jerome but the striker has opted against exploring a potential move due to his connections with rivals Norwich.

The Blues are after a loan striker prior to Friday’s deadline and were one of a number of clubs linked with Jerome, who played for the Canaries for three-and-a-half years before joining Derby in January.

It is understood Jerome is set to move overseas before the deadline, while QPR, Hull, Blackburn and Reading have also been linked, with the striker’s affinity with Norwich a reason why an offer from Ipswich was not entertained.

Jerome’s agent, Eric Walters, said: “Cameron has decided on going elsewhere because of his association with the Norwich faithful, whose company on a Saturday afternoon he thoroughly enjoyed.

“Playing for Ipswich was something that would have soured those wonderful memories but I thank Ipswich Town and Mr Evans for his interest.”

Jerome scored 42 goals in 138 games for the Canaries, including one in the play-off semi-final second leg against the Blues at Carrow Road in May 2015.

He subsequently scored in the Wembley final which followed, helping take the Canaries to the Premier League, while he also found the net in the 1-1 draw at Portman Road in August 2016.

He has not featured for the Rams this season.