Opinion

Iwan Roberts: Norwich City boss Daniel Farke has some big call to make ahead of derby day

The Norwich players celebrate victory at the end of the Carabao Cup match at the Cardiff City Stadium, Cardiff Picture by Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd +44 7904 640267 28/08/2018 ©Focus Images Limited www.focus-images.co.uk +447814 482222

If there’s one thing you all know about me by know, good or bad I tell it exactly how I think it is and I’ve never apologised for speaking my mind.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Max Aarons of Norwich celebrates scoring his sides 3rd goal during the Carabao Cup match at the Cardiff City Stadium, Cardiff Picture by Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd +44 7904 640267 28/08/2018 Max Aarons of Norwich celebrates scoring his sides 3rd goal during the Carabao Cup match at the Cardiff City Stadium, Cardiff Picture by Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd +44 7904 640267 28/08/2018

Yes, it’s got me into trouble at times on and off the pitch.

If Norwich have played poorly then I’ll make no excuses for them and if they’ve played well I’ll gladly give them as much credit as they deserve.

On Tuesday night Norwich were outstanding at Cardiff City Stadium and if anything the 3-1 scoreline didn’t do them justice – it could have easily been five or six and that’s no exaggeration.

Only Tom Trybull started the game from the team that started against Leeds on Saturday. Every single one of the lads who came in made a big impact, not just on me but on the 200 or so Norwich fans who’d made that long journey to the Welsh capital on a Tuesday night for a Carabao Cup tie when they knew that both managers would make lots of changes to their starting XI.

It was a great effort from those Norwich supporters to make that 500 plus mile round trip to support their team and they were well rewarded by a wholehearted and committed performance and that’s all that they will ever ask of their team.

It is my job to go the game and I stayed down after the game unlike those loyal fans who’d spent their hard earned money to go and wouldn’t have got back to Norwich much before 3am in the morning, I really do applaud them.

Tuesday night Norwich gave a very experienced Cardiff side a lesson on how to play with energy and with a high tempo, how to move the ball quickly and full of purpose and how to counter attack quickly when the opportunity shows itself.

Every single one of those 10 players who came in on Tuesday night couldn’t have done much more to show Daniel Farke that they are more than ready to start on Sunday at Portman Road against the old enemy!

Their performances against Cardiff would have given Norwich’s head coach a bit of a headache about team selection before Sunday’s huge game albeit a nice one for a head coach to have.

The win the other night was Norwich’s first away win since they beat Brentford back on January 27 and with Ipswich on the horizon the timing couldn’t have been better.

Sunday isn’t just another Championship game, it’s Ipswich Town on their own patch and even though Paul Hurst’s side are rooted to the bottom of the league they simply don’t come any bigger for Norwich supporters, it’s the one game they look out for when the fixtures come out in mid June.

Managers try and play local derbies down by saying it’s just another game and you don’t get anymore points for beating your local rivals, but they are kidding nobody, we all know what’s at stake and the importance of winning this game on Sunday.

I’ve said many times they were great games to play in and the atmosphere was always electric but as a player you couldn’t enjoy the game until you knew you’d won and then all hell would break loose and it would be time to celebrate properly.

I hated the week leading up to the Ipswich game as it was all people wanted to talk to you about, whether I was picking the kids up from school or down the supermarket, all people used to say to me was “you’ve got to beat that lot from down the A140” and if you didn’t know how important this game was to Norwich fans you certainly did at kick off.

Come 12pm Sunday lunchtime all the talking will have been done and the lads will know what a big game this one is and hopefully it will be 11 East Anglian derbies unbeaten for The Canaries.