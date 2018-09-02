Search

Advanced search

MATCHDAY LIVE: Ipswich Town v Norwich City – Local bragging rights on the line at Portman Road

02 September, 2018 - 09:00
Daniel Farke leads Norwich City back into derby action at Ipswich, looking for another win at Portman Road Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Daniel Farke leads Norwich City back into derby action at Ipswich, looking for another win at Portman Road Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

©Focus Images Limited www.focus-images.co.uk +447814 482222

Follow all the build-up, live score, action and reaction as we bring you full coverage of the first East Anglian derby of the 2018-19 Sky Bet Championship campaign, in our Matchday Live blog.

If viewing our live debate on a phone or tablet please make sure your browser and operating system are updated to the latest versions

Our correspondents are following the Canaries from the matchday build-up to full-time fallout all season long.

They will bring you all the action and talking points before, during and after Sunday’s big game against Paul Hurst’s Ipswich side (12pm kick-off).

• Follow live updates from the match and the rest of the day as it unfolds, above

The Canaries suffered a 3-0 defeat at home to early Championship leaders Leeds United last weekend but bounced back with a 3-1 away to Premier League new boys Cardiff in the Carabao Cup second round on Tuesday.

Town go into the match sitting bottom of the table after taking just two points from the opening five league games of Hurst’s reign and are looking for their first win, having also been knocked out of the Carabao Cup first round by League Two side Exeter.

For more exclusive Norwich City content, follow The PinkUn on Facebook

The Tractor Boys have not beaten Norwich since April 2009 – 10 derbies ago – but the match is the first since the exit of former manager Mick McCarthy, who failed to win a derby in eight attempts, with James Maddison earning City a 1-0 win in Suffolk last season.

It is the final action before the first international break of the season, after which Daniel Farke’s team return with a visit from Tony Pulis’ high-flying Middlesbrough on Saturday, September 15 (3pm).

Each and every Norwich City first-team game, our reporters will be on the scene. If you see them – especially with their cameras – say hello.

• Follow Michael Bailey on Twitter @michaeljbailey, Facebook @mbjourno and Instagram @mrmichaeljbailey

• Follow Paddy Davitt on Twitter @paddyjdavitt

• Follow David Freezer on Twitter @davefreezer

Topic Tags:

Latest from the EDP

Fire tears through house in King’s Lynn

A house in Losinga Road, King's Lynn, has been gutted by fire Picture: Chris Bishop

Video: Ipswich Town v Norwich City: The Lowdown

Alex Tettey will put his unbeaten derby day record on the line Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Woman’s body found in Diss

Diss sign. Photo: Archant

The Canadian singer headlined Saturday night of Sundown Festival and from the minute he stepped on stage the audience went wild – the 20-year-old was clearly a great booking for the young crowd. MORE: Spot yourself in our Saturday Sundown Festival photo gallery Mendes is every bit the polished popstar but despite his fame he comes across grounded and the staging is just him, a guitar and piano. He performed all his big hits including Stitches, Mercy and There’s Nothing Holding Me Back and dressed in a lumberjack shirt it felt like a really good campfire sing-along as the audience belted out his catchy pop lyrics. Mendes has got a seriously impressive set of pipes and his sweet vocals were punctuated with chats with the audience telling them to talk about their feelings and not to bottle them up. He is a talented lyricist and his song Youth about heartbreak clearly came from personal experience. Other highlights of the set were covers of Frank Ocean’s 2012 hit Thinkin’ Bout You which he sang whilst playing the piano and Kings of Leon’s Use Somebody. The night ended with a performance of In My Blood which is the lead single on his self-titled third studio album and there was barely a dry eye in the crowd. Mendes is an accomplished performer and brought day one of Sundown to a close in style.

Scenes from the fiirst day of the Sundown Festival. Picture: Ian Burt

City Antiques Fair gets a re-brand

some of the vintage discoveriesto be made at the Upmarket Fleamarket. Picture: Holly Graham

Live

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

EDP Sport

Sport Opinion

View all EDP Columnists

Opinion: Opposition view: One moment of magic against Norwich and the Ipswich hoodoo could be over

Chris Lakey
Gwion Edwards will be a big threat for Ipswich Picture: STEVE WALLER

David Freezer: Little can unite Canaries fans like victory at Portman Road

David Freezer
Malky Mackay and Leon McKenzie celebrate City's win at Ipswich in December 2003 Picture: Simon Finlay/Archant library

Opinion: Chris Lakey: End of an era as Mr Loyalty, Russell Martin, leaves the building

A Wembley kiss from Delia Smith after the play-off victory of 2015 Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Opinion: Spud Thornhill: Message to Norwich City fans – be loud, be proud!

Norwich City fans flying the flag at Portman Road Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Opinion: Robin Sainty: Norwich City boss needs to sort out his jigsaw pieces

Leeds full-back Barry Douglas takes on Louis Thompson - the visitors' movement caused City problems Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Most Read Sport

Video: Ipswich Town v Norwich City: The Lowdown

Alex Tettey will put his unbeaten derby day record on the line Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Sky make late announcement that Norwich and Ipswich fans will be able to watch derby live

Norwich City are back in action at Portman Road on Sunday Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Opinion: Opposition view: One moment of magic against Norwich and the Ipswich hoodoo could be over

Gwion Edwards will be a big threat for Ipswich Picture: STEVE WALLER

David Freezer: Little can unite Canaries fans like victory at Portman Road

Malky Mackay and Leon McKenzie celebrate City's win at Ipswich in December 2003 Picture: Simon Finlay/Archant library

Opinion: Chris Lakey: End of an era as Mr Loyalty, Russell Martin, leaves the building

A Wembley kiss from Delia Smith after the play-off victory of 2015 Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd
Sunny

Sunny

max temp: 21°C

min temp: 12°C

Five-day forecast

Show Job Lists