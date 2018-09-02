MATCHDAY LIVE: Ipswich Town v Norwich City – Local bragging rights on the line at Portman Road

Daniel Farke leads Norwich City back into derby action at Ipswich, looking for another win at Portman Road

Follow all the build-up, live score, action and reaction as we bring you full coverage of the first East Anglian derby of the 2018-19 Sky Bet Championship campaign, in our Matchday Live blog.

Our correspondents are following the Canaries from the matchday build-up to full-time fallout all season long.

They will bring you all the action and talking points before, during and after Sunday’s big game against Paul Hurst’s Ipswich side (12pm kick-off).

The Canaries suffered a 3-0 defeat at home to early Championship leaders Leeds United last weekend but bounced back with a 3-1 away to Premier League new boys Cardiff in the Carabao Cup second round on Tuesday.

Town go into the match sitting bottom of the table after taking just two points from the opening five league games of Hurst’s reign and are looking for their first win, having also been knocked out of the Carabao Cup first round by League Two side Exeter.

The Tractor Boys have not beaten Norwich since April 2009 – 10 derbies ago – but the match is the first since the exit of former manager Mick McCarthy, who failed to win a derby in eight attempts, with James Maddison earning City a 1-0 win in Suffolk last season.

It is the final action before the first international break of the season, after which Daniel Farke’s team return with a visit from Tony Pulis’ high-flying Middlesbrough on Saturday, September 15 (3pm).

