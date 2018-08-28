Search

Advanced search

Video

Watch highlights of City’s 1-1 derby day draw at Ipswich

PUBLISHED: 12:20 03 September 2018 | UPDATED: 12:20 03 September 2018

Moritz Leitner scored City's equaliser at Ipswich Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Moritz Leitner scored City's equaliser at Ipswich Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Paul Chesterton

Norwich City extended their unbeaten run in the East Anglian derby to 11 matches and now you can watch how they hit back at Portman Road to deny Ipswich in a 1-1 draw.

The Canaries grabbed a Championship point against their bitter rivals, after seeing Gwion Edwards’ deflected effort fly past the wrong-footed Tim Krul in the 57th minute.

Moritz Leitner levelled the score with a fine left-footed strike from the edge of the Town penalty area in the 71st minute, finding the bottom-right corner after good play from Onel Hernandez on the left wing.

With the local bragging rights shared, Norwich stretched their unbeaten derby run – already the longest in the history of the fixture – to 11 matches.

Town have not tasted victory over City since April 2009 and saw arguably their best chance of derby success since that game slip away.

For the Canaries the point steadied the ship after a 3-0 home defeat to Leeds the previous weekend, ahead of a home clash with Middlesbrough after the current international break, on Saturday, September 15.

• Watch highlights of the game above

Related articles

Topic Tags:

Latest from the EDP

Woman found dead in Diss named

Whytehead Gardens, in Diss, where a woman's body was found Picture: Chris Bishop

Landlords owed thousands by estate agent find no way to get money back

eHomes owner and director Victoria Steele. Landlords say they are owed thousands of pounds by her company. Photo: Archant

Bus diversions in Norwich due to road closure

Kett's Hill in Norwich. Picture by SIMON FINLAY.

Anglian Water lays out £6.5bn investment in region – and what it will mean for bills

An Anglian Water team at work detecting and repairing leaks. Picture: Anglian Water.

Arts graduate reinvents the self portrait by smashing the past

Doron Beuns, visual artist at Norwich University of the Arts. PHOTO: Victoria Pertusa

Live

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

EDP Sport

Sport Opinion

View all EDP Columnists

Opinion: Michael Bailey: Mo love, Max gains, Town troubles and Rhodes pains – Six things learned from City’s latest unbeaten derby chapter

michael bailey
Jamal Lewis tries to hook in a Norwich City cross beyond Ipswich Town substitute Trevoh Chalobah, during their draw at Portman Road. Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Opinion: Bright sparks from City new boy Buendia before derby day intensity takes its toll

David Freezer
Emi Buendia started his first league game for City during the draw at Ipswich Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

The Norwich City Debate: Join Paddy and Michael from 1pm

Michael Bailey
The traveling Norwich City fans enjoy their latest East Anglian derby with Ipswich Town at Portman Road. Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Video: ANALYSIS: Watch Michael Bailey’s video verdict as Norwich City dig in south of the border

Michael Bailey
Norwich City correspondent Michael Bailey reports from Portman Road, as the Canaries survive another East Anglian derby with Ipswich Town unbeaten.

Opinion: ‘You’ll never beat the Norwich!’ – City fans enjoy thwarting Ipswich again but concerned by performance

David Freezer
The traveling Norwich fans celebrate their sides 1st goal during the Sky Bet Championship match at Portman Road, Ipswich Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Most Read Sport

Opinion: Michael Bailey: Mo love, Max gains, Town troubles and Rhodes pains – Six things learned from City’s latest unbeaten derby chapter

Jamal Lewis tries to hook in a Norwich City cross beyond Ipswich Town substitute Trevoh Chalobah, during their draw at Portman Road. Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Opinion: Bright sparks from City new boy Buendia before derby day intensity takes its toll

Emi Buendia started his first league game for City during the draw at Ipswich Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Video: ‘You love that feeling and love to be hated’ – Why derby day brought out the best in Mo

Max Aarons is in pursuit of Moritz Leitner to celebrate Norwich City's equaliser at Portman Road: Picture by Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Video: Paddy’s Pointers: Five observations from Norwich City’s 1-1 Championship draw at Ipswich Town

Grant Hanley tangles with Kayden Jackson at Portman Road Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Opinion: ‘You’ll never beat the Norwich!’ – City fans enjoy thwarting Ipswich again but concerned by performance

The traveling Norwich fans celebrate their sides 1st goal during the Sky Bet Championship match at Portman Road, Ipswich Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images
Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 22°C

min temp: 13°C

Five-day forecast

Show Job Lists