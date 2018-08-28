Video

Watch highlights of City’s 1-1 derby day draw at Ipswich

Moritz Leitner scored City's equaliser at Ipswich Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Paul Chesterton

Norwich City extended their unbeaten run in the East Anglian derby to 11 matches and now you can watch how they hit back at Portman Road to deny Ipswich in a 1-1 draw.

The Canaries grabbed a Championship point against their bitter rivals, after seeing Gwion Edwards’ deflected effort fly past the wrong-footed Tim Krul in the 57th minute.

Moritz Leitner levelled the score with a fine left-footed strike from the edge of the Town penalty area in the 71st minute, finding the bottom-right corner after good play from Onel Hernandez on the left wing.

With the local bragging rights shared, Norwich stretched their unbeaten derby run – already the longest in the history of the fixture – to 11 matches.

Town have not tasted victory over City since April 2009 and saw arguably their best chance of derby success since that game slip away.

For the Canaries the point steadied the ship after a 3-0 home defeat to Leeds the previous weekend, ahead of a home clash with Middlesbrough after the current international break, on Saturday, September 15.

• Watch highlights of the game above