‘You’ll never beat the Norwich!’ – City fans enjoy thwarting Ipswich again but concerned by performance

PUBLISHED: 15:01 02 September 2018 | UPDATED: 15:50 02 September 2018

The traveling Norwich fans celebrate their sides 1st goal during the Sky Bet Championship match at Portman Road, Ipswich Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

The traveling Norwich fans celebrate their sides 1st goal during the Sky Bet Championship match at Portman Road, Ipswich Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Paul Chesterton

Norwich City fans have been enjoying the frustration of rivals Ipswich Town after seeing Moritz Leitner rescue a point in a 1-1 Championship draw at Portman Road.









The Canaries fell behind to a deflected Gwion Edwards goal in the 57th minute of an intense encounter but Leitner’s left-footed equaliser gave the 2,000 travelling fans a memorable moment.

Although the performance of Daniel Farke’s team was far from convincing, the draw did at least stretch City’s unbeaten run to 11 games in the East Anglian derby.

The Tractor boys have not claimed the local bragging rights since a 3-2 win in Suffolk in April 2009 but did also draw 1-1 at Carrow Road earlier this year and showed signs of life under new boss Paul Hurst.

The point lifted Ipswich off the bottom of the table, above Reading, and City up to 17th as both teams’ disappointing start to the campaign continued.

• Take a look at some of the best of the reaction above and below












