‘Quite simply a Norwich legend’ - Fans react to Grant Holt’s retirement

PUBLISHED: 11:32 24 August 2018 | UPDATED: 11:32 24 August 2018

Grant Holt playing for Norwich City against Ipswich Town. Picture: James Bass

Grant Holt playing for Norwich City against Ipswich Town. Picture: James Bass

Archant Norfolk Photographic © 2010

Norwich City fans have been sharing their favourite memories of Grant Holt following the announcement that he is retiring from the professional game.

The Canaries’ triple player-of-the-year revealed the decision on his Twitter account on Friday morning, as he prepares to embark on the next phase of his career as a coach with Norwich City’s academy set-up and director of football at Langley School.

And since the announcement City fans have been praising the 37-year-old on social media.

TV presenter Jake Humphrey tweeted: “Amazing career. Well done son xx.”

@SamJermy said: “Happy retirement to Grant Holt, quite simply a Norwich legend who gave us endless moments of joy as we stormed up the leagues and stayed there under Lambert’s watch.”

@LeeJermyn said: “What a player! You led what were the best times of supporting Norwich in my life.”

And @ILoveSports356 tweeted: “A legend retires. Good luck to Grant Holt.”

Holt scored 78 goals for the Canaries in a special four-year spell at Carrow Road that saw him lead Paul Lambert’s squad to a double promotion from the Football League and Premier League survival.

He tweeted: ‘Due to committing to both roles I’ve decided the time has come to hang up my boots as a professional footballer.

‘I would like to thank every fan and all my teams over my career for the amazing support and memories you gave me.’

• Leave your messages and memories of Holty below.

