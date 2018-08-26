Search

‘Every game for us now is big’ – Hanley knows there’s only one possible City response from here

26 August, 2018 - 16:56
Jamal Lewis (left) and Grant Hanley acknowledge the remaining Norwich City fans inside Carrow Road following their defeat to Leeds United. Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Paul Chesterton

Ringing the changes is inevitable as Norwich City head to Cardiff in the Carabao Cup – but Grant Hanley believes Daniel Farke will have no shortage of takers following their weekend Leeds lesson.

The Canaries were put to the sword by the early-season Championship leaders at Carrow Road on Saturday, with City’s bright start out of keeping with their response to falling behind after 21 minutes.

Now with an awkward Carabao Cup second round clash at winless and goalless Premier League new boys Cardiff City on Tuesday night – ahead of Sunday’s East Anglian derby trip to winless bottom side Ipswich Town – Hanley is sure a whole host of players will want to make up for their weekend defeat.

“Every game for us now in this kind of situation we’re in, is a big game for everybody – because after a disappointing result, everyone is desperate to get back in and put it right,” said the City captain.

“Ultimately it will be the manager that makes those decisions such as who plays, but I’m sure everybody in that dressing room is looking to get back on the pitch as soon as they can and put it right.”

With City’s own league form little better than Town’s, Sunday’s derby won’t be for the faint of heart.

“The derby always is a tense affair,” said Hanley. “There are no two ways about it, whenever that game comes up there is always a lot of emotion and it’s always a really tense game.

“But it’s always nice to finish before an international break on a positive, so that’s what we’ll be looking to do.

“I think I’ve said before, there is a strong leadership group of experience players within the squad here and that responsibility on my shoulders of being captain – there is a responsibility on all the players to stick together and drag each other through, and get through this period we’re having where it’s tough for us. That’s what we need to do.”

Teemu Pukki shields the ball from Kalvin Phillips during Nowrich City's 3-0 defeat to early Championship pace-setters Leeds United at Carrow Road. Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus ImagesTeemu Pukki shields the ball from Kalvin Phillips during Nowrich City's 3-0 defeat to early Championship pace-setters Leeds United at Carrow Road. Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Hanley saved a word for goalkeeper Tim Krul, who was unable to do prevent Leeds’ 2-0 half-time lead after one over-zealous parry and a drive that squeezed between the Dutchman and his near post.

“Tim’s an experienced player and if the manager feels he should’ve done better with a couple of the goals or if Tim thinks he should’ve done better, then I’m sure he will take responsibility upon himself to improve that,” said Hanley.

“I know he hasn’t played a lot of football recently, so maybe it’s taking him a bit of time to get back into the swing of things. But Tim is a good goalie and the manager and his team-mates will always back him.”

