Search

Advanced search

Video

‘I’ve got a few levels to go yet’ – Former City star Maddison is just getting started as a Premier League force

06 September, 2018 - 12:00
England U21s training at Carrow Road - James Maddison Picture: ANTONY KELLY

England U21s training at Carrow Road - James Maddison Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Archant Norfolk 2018

Ahead of his Carrow Road return, James Maddison talks to David Freezer about his early Premier League progress since leaving Norwich City and his hopes of developing into a fully fledged England international.

He may have taken to the Premier League like a duck to water but James Maddison says he’s just getting started as a top-flight talent.

The playmaker who lit up Norwich City’s disappointing last campaign has started all four top-flight games for Leicester since sealing a summer move worth in excess of £20million.

Tonight brings a rapid return to Carrow Road for the 21-year-old, when Canaries fans can see their reigning player of the season strut his stuff on his former stomping ground again, in an England Under-21 qualifier.

After a brilliant season of 15 goals and 11 assists, City fans knows what Maddison can do already – and now he’s setting about showing it for Leicester and England.

England U21s training at Carrow Road - Angus Gunn Picture: ANTONY KELLYEngland U21s training at Carrow Road - Angus Gunn Picture: ANTONY KELLY

“I’ve got a few levels to go yet,” the returning City star said. “Just to establish myself in the Premier League, I’ve played four games, started all four games and done reasonably well.

“But I know within myself that I’ve got another gear to go but it’s going to take time, I’m adjusting.

“The league, as everyone knows, is a lot quicker and stronger than others – it’s the best players in the world.

“So you have to adapt your game and learn and I’m sure the more games I play in the Premier League I play, the more I’ll learn.”

England U21s training at Carrow Road - James Maddison Picture: ANTONY KELLYEngland U21s training at Carrow Road - James Maddison Picture: ANTONY KELLY

The Young Lions face the Netherlands in a crunch European U21 Championship qualifying clash (7.45pm), in which victory will leave Aidy Boothroyd’s side firmly in control of their group.

Seeing Maddison and Angus Gunn back in action at Carrow Road is the big attraction for the Norfolk public though, with both likely to play major parts in the game.

The Coventry City academy product is just as excited to be back in Norwich though, as he admits he now thinks of himself as a Canaries supporter as well, so was pleased to see his former team-mates fight back to draw at Ipswich on Sunday.

“I was relieved when Moritz scored to be honest,” Maddison continued. “I’m almost a Norwich fan now, it’s one of the first results I check and I was glad to see the unbeaten run keep going.

England U21s training at Carrow Road. Picture: ANTONY KELLYEngland U21s training at Carrow Road. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

“I didn’t see the full game but as long as we didn’t lose, I was happy.

“That goal at Portman Road (his winner last season) is one that sticks out straight away in my mind.

“I was just kind of coming into the team and establishing myself at that point, so to score that goal in such a big game, live on TV, was one of the goals that I’ll always remember.”

Gallery: England U21s train in Norwich ahead of qualifying clash with Netherlands

Maddison knows he will have to be patient for his senior chance with England and is concentrating on adding to his three caps at U21 level, with Norwich-born Gunn – City’s number one last season – already having 11 U21 caps to his name.

“That’s the dream for me and Angus. I’m sure he’ll tell you it’ll be a special feeling playing here in an England jersey instead of a Norwich one,” Maddison said.

“The senior team is the dream, the pinnacle.

“As a young boy growing up you always want to play for England, that’s the dream. It goes without saying, if you asked every young boy across the country they’ll say they want to play for England when they’re older, and it’s no different for me.

“I’m taking small steps and hopefully I can get there one day.”

Also in the squad for tonight’s game are Leicester team-mates Demarai Gray and Ben Chilwell, Liverpool striker Dominic Solanke, Everton duo Tom Davies and Dominic Calvert-Lewis and Chelsea pair Tammy Abrahams and Mason Mount – just some of a talented group which already has plenty of Premier League experience.

“We’ve got such a good squad, the ability within the squad is high and training is sharp all the time,” Maddison added.

“You come away with England and it’s 100 miles per hour because the quality is there, the touch is there at all times, so if you have a bad touch the ball is getting taken off you at international level.

“The Dutch are a big threat, they’re a good side, we know it’s not going to be easy but I think three points would be brilliant for us, and in terms of qualification it would really push us on, so hopefully we can get the win.”

• Tickets are £10 for adults and £5 for concessions, from TheFA.com/tickets, by calling 01603 721902 or from City’s ticket offices.

Related articles

Latest from the EDP

Video: ‘No restaurant in Rome has chicken nuggets’ – Norwich restaurant owner blasts TripAdvisor critic

Trattoria Rustica Italian restaurant on Princes Street in Norwich. Photo: Bill Smith

Video: Norfolk bistro named best local restaurant in UK

The Old Bank's duck dish. Photo: Waitrose & Partners

Popular café at Norwich Prison could be under threat

Davina Tanner at Café Britannia. Picture: Matt Keal / mattkealphotography

Video: 15 places to visit for free in Norfolk during Heritage Open Days

Horsey Windmill Credit: Malcom Bulb/newzulu.com

Bibles dating back to 11th century go on show in Norfolk

Historic bibles will be on display in Norfolk as part of exhibition he Christadelphians in Bramerton. Picture: Steve Adams.

Live

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

EDP Sport

Sport Opinion

View all EDP Columnists

WATCH: Russ on THAT Millwall game and the pub issues a Nelson warning – The PinkUn Show #150

Michael Bailey
The latest edition of our weekly Norwich City fanzine, The PinkUn Show, debates the latest Canaries action, their derby point and what's on the horizon.

Opinion: It’s Oliveira’s job to show Farke he can be reintegrated at City

David Freezer
Nelson Oliveira has not played for Norwich City since the final game of last season, a 5-1 loss at Sheffield Wednesday Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Opinion: LISTEN: The PinkUn Podcast talks Ipswich points, cup and Colney progress, Russ out and break time

Michael Bailey
The latest PinkUn Norwich City Podcast takes a point off Ipswich and runs all the way back to Cardiff, to reminisce about Dennis Srbeny's star turn. All that and more from Michael, Paddy and David.

Opinion: Chris Goreham: All good things come to an end but thankfully it wasn’t on Sunday

Chris Goreham
Alex Tettey's keeps a close eye on Ipswich's Jordan Spence. Picture: Steve Waller

Rapid rise continuing for Canaries prospect Aarons after derby debut

David Freezer
Max Aarons made his league debut for Norwich City during Sunday's game at Ipswich Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Most Read Sport

Video: ‘It’s brilliant to be back’ – Maddison so excited for Canaries reunion

James Maddison and the England U21s trained on the Carrow Road pitch yesterday afternoon Picture: ANTONY KELLY

West Bromwich Albion move to the front of the queue for City legend

Wes Hoolahan is on trial at West Brom. Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

City defender facing ‘a few months’ out after picking up injury at Rotherham

Sean Raggett, in action for Rotherham during a 3-1 loss at Everton in the Carabao Cup last week, picked up an injury at Wigan at the weekend Picture: Peter Byrne/PA

Norwich City transfer rumours: Russell Martin on trial at West Brom

Russell Martin and Wes Hoolahan could link up again at West Brom Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

King’s Lynn Stars choose Belle Vue in play-offs after finishing top of Premiership

Robert Lambert and Niels-Kristian Iversen, left, on their way to a 5-1 during the first meeting of the double-header Picture: Ian Burt
Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 20°C

min temp: 9°C

Five-day forecast

Show Job Lists