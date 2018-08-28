‘If Carlsberg did Saturdays…’ – Norwich City fans react to stunning Sheffield Wednesday win
PUBLISHED: 06:07 04 November 2018 | UPDATED: 09:07 04 November 2018
Norwich City fans reacted with unbridled joy as the Canaries claimed a fourth successive Championship win by putting Sheffield Wednesday to the sword at Hillsborough.
Teemu Pukki’s brace plus goals from Emi Buendía and Dennis Srbeny made it a memorable Hillsborough return for Daniel Farke’s Canaries, as they smashed Jos Luhukay’s struggling Owls.
And all that after a goalless first half in which Mario Vrancic saw his early City penalty saved by Cameron Dawson.
The win lifted Norwich to the Championship summit – momentarily at least, with Stoke’s clash against Middlesbrough the day’s late kick-off and Leeds playing on Sunday.
MORE: How it unfolded – Sheffield Wednesday 0-4 Norwich City
With a rare match-free midweek, Norwich host struggling Millwall at Carrow Road seven days later, before the third international break of the campaign.
