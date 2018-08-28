Search

Advanced search

Quiz

Can you name the England Under-21 team that last played at Carrow Road?

PUBLISHED: 11:43 06 September 2018 | UPDATED: 11:43 06 September 2018

England U21s training at Carrow Road. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

England U21s training at Carrow Road. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Archant Norfolk 2018

England Under-21s return to Carrow Road on Thursday night for a match against the Netherlands – the last time they were here was in October 2012. But can you name the team which faced Serbia?

A 66th minute penalty proved the difference in an European Championships play-off first-leg victory.

A restrained first half saw England with the lion’s share of possession in front of a 17,266 early evening Carrow Road crowd.

Stuart Pearce’s side qualified for Euro 2013 with a 1-0 victory in the second leg in Serbia.

But can you name the England team that played at Carrow Road?

Topic Tags:

Latest from the EDP

Video: Norfolk bistro named best local restaurant in UK

The Old Bank's duck dish. Photo: Waitrose & Partners

Animal charity shop windows are smashed

The shop windows were smashed at the Great Yarmouth Against Animal Cruelty shop Picture: Anthony Carroll

Bus delayed in Norwich because it can’t get past parked cars on busy road

Gertrude Road in Norwich. Picture: Google

Video: 15 places to visit for free in Norfolk during Heritage Open Days

Horsey Windmill Credit: Malcom Bulb/newzulu.com

Introducing Wobblefest 2018 – Norfolk Young Farmers’ new gin and cider festival for all

The traditional Norfolk Young Farmers Clubs' beer festival is being updated in 2018 as a cider and gin festival - Wobblefest 2018. Picture: Norfolk YFC.

Live

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

EDP Sport

Sport Opinion

View all EDP Columnists

WATCH: Russ on THAT Millwall game and the pub issues a Nelson warning – The PinkUn Show #150

Michael Bailey
The latest edition of our weekly Norwich City fanzine, The PinkUn Show, debates the latest Canaries action, their derby point and what's on the horizon.

Opinion: It’s Oliveira’s job to show Farke he can be reintegrated at City

David Freezer
Nelson Oliveira has not played for Norwich City since the final game of last season, a 5-1 loss at Sheffield Wednesday Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Opinion: LISTEN: The PinkUn Podcast talks Ipswich points, cup and Colney progress, Russ out and break time

Michael Bailey
The latest PinkUn Norwich City Podcast takes a point off Ipswich and runs all the way back to Cardiff, to reminisce about Dennis Srbeny's star turn. All that and more from Michael, Paddy and David.

Opinion: Chris Goreham: All good things come to an end but thankfully it wasn’t on Sunday

Chris Goreham
Alex Tettey's keeps a close eye on Ipswich's Jordan Spence. Picture: Steve Waller

Rapid rise continuing for Canaries prospect Aarons after derby debut

David Freezer
Max Aarons made his league debut for Norwich City during Sunday's game at Ipswich Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Most Read Sport

Video: ‘It’s brilliant to be back’ – Maddison so excited for Canaries reunion

James Maddison and the England U21s trained on the Carrow Road pitch yesterday afternoon Picture: ANTONY KELLY

West Bromwich Albion move to the front of the queue for City legend

Wes Hoolahan is on trial at West Brom. Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

City defender facing ‘a few months’ out after picking up injury at Rotherham

Sean Raggett, in action for Rotherham during a 3-1 loss at Everton in the Carabao Cup last week, picked up an injury at Wigan at the weekend Picture: Peter Byrne/PA

Norwich City transfer rumours: Russell Martin on trial at West Brom

Russell Martin and Wes Hoolahan could link up again at West Brom Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

King’s Lynn Stars choose Belle Vue in play-offs after finishing top of Premiership

Robert Lambert and Niels-Kristian Iversen, left, on their way to a 5-1 during the first meeting of the double-header Picture: Ian Burt
Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 20°C

min temp: 9°C

Five-day forecast

Show Job Lists