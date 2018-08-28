Quiz

Can you name the England Under-21 team that last played at Carrow Road?

England U21s training at Carrow Road. Picture: ANTONY KELLY Archant Norfolk 2018

England Under-21s return to Carrow Road on Thursday night for a match against the Netherlands – the last time they were here was in October 2012. But can you name the team which faced Serbia?

A 66th minute penalty proved the difference in an European Championships play-off first-leg victory.

A restrained first half saw England with the lion’s share of possession in front of a 17,266 early evening Carrow Road crowd.

Stuart Pearce’s side qualified for Euro 2013 with a 1-0 victory in the second leg in Serbia.

But can you name the England team that played at Carrow Road?