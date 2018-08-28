Search

England U21s train in Norwich ahead of qualifying clash with Netherlands

PUBLISHED: 18:38 05 September 2018 | UPDATED: 18:48 05 September 2018

England U21s training at Carrow Road - James Maddison Picture: ANTONY KELLY

England U21s training at Carrow Road - James Maddison Picture: ANTONY KELLY

The England Under-21s have been training at Carrow Road this afternoon ahead of their crunch European U21 Championship qualifier against the Netherlands in Norwich.

England U21s training at Carrow Road - Angus Gunn Picture: ANTONY KELLY

The Young Lions go into Thursday night’s game five points clear at the top of Group Four after taking 16 points from a possible 18 in qualifying so far.

The game (7.45pm kick-off) against the second-placed rivals will be followed by a trip to Latvia on Tuesday, with Aidy Boothroyd’s side knowing two wins will seal their place at next summer’s finals in Italy.

MORE: Boothroyd hoping for Carrow Road backing as ‘exceptional’ Maddison returns to Norwich

Two former Norwich City favourites are in the squad, with last season’s number one goalkeeper Angus Gunn and play of the season James Maddison both expected to feature.

England U21s training at Carrow Road. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Norwich-born Gunn, the son of Canaries legend Bryan, has been Boothroyd’s first choice during the qualification campaign so far but has played second fiddle to Alex McCarthy since joining Southampton in a £13.5m deal from Manchester City this summer.

However Maddison has started all four of Leicester’s games in the premier League so far this season, since sealing a move worth in excess of £20m after a superb season for Norwich.

England U21s training at Carrow Road. Picture: ANTONY KELLYEngland U21s training at Carrow Road. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

England U21s training at Carrow Road. Picture: ANTONY KELLYEngland U21s training at Carrow Road. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

England U21s training at Carrow Road. Picture: ANTONY KELLYEngland U21s training at Carrow Road. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

England U21s training at Carrow Road. Picture: ANTONY KELLYEngland U21s training at Carrow Road. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

England U21s training at Carrow Road. Picture: ANTONY KELLYEngland U21s training at Carrow Road. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

England U21s training at Carrow Road. Picture: ANTONY KELLYEngland U21s training at Carrow Road. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

England U21s training at Carrow Road. Picture: ANTONY KELLYEngland U21s training at Carrow Road. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

England U21s training at Carrow Road. Picture: ANTONY KELLYEngland U21s training at Carrow Road. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

