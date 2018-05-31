Cardiff confirm date for cup clash with Canaries

Norwich could face former player Josh Murphy, right, during their cup tie at Cardiff Picture: Simon Galloway/PA PA Wire/PA Images

Cardiff City have confirmed that their Carabao Cup second round tie against Norwich City will be played on Tuesday, August 28.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

With full tickets details set to be confirmed soon by the Canaries, supporters interested in making the trip to South Wales can now make plans for next Tuesday, for a 7.45pm kick-off.

For City it follows Saturday’s Championship home game against Leeds and slots in ahead of the trip to Ipswich Town on Sunday, September 2 (midday).

Cardiff travel to Huddersfield in the Premier League this Saturday and will also follow the cup game with a Sunday fixture, at home to Arsenal.

Norwich reached the second round with a 3-1 home victory over League Two side Stevenage, thanks to late goals from Christoph Zimmermann and Teemu Pukki.

That earned a long midweek 550-mile round trip to top-flight new boys Cardiff – and a potential reunion with academy product Josh Murphy, who signed for Neil Warnock’s side in a deal worth in excess of £10million this summer.

When asked about the draw last week, Canaries boss Daniel Farke said: “With all respect, the worst draw we could get from a sporting perspective. To be away from home against a Premier League side, who perhaps are not the big, big name like say Arsenal or Liverpool, plus the horrible travel for our fans.

“For us, not ideal before such a game like Ipswich. There is also the style of Cardiff, pretty physical with a lot of load.

“You get periods when you cannot say you are kissed by luck. But we want to be in the second round. It will be much fun to see Neil Warnock again, I really like him. I like unique people in this business.

“I will have a glass of water and him probably a glass of wine. For sure, to see Josh (Murphy) again is pretty good also but I preferred a home draw.”

• Full ticket details will be released at canaries.co.uk.