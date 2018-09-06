Search

Advanced search

Norwich City transfer rumours: Russell Martin on trial at West Brom

06 September, 2018 - 09:27
Russell Martin and Wes Hoolahan could link up again at West Brom Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Russell Martin and Wes Hoolahan could link up again at West Brom Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

©Focus Images Limited www.focus-images.co.uk +447814 482222

Former Canaries’ captain Russell Martin is closing in on a move to Championship rivals West Brom.

Martin is believed to be training with Albion, after terminating his contract at Carrow Road last week.

The Baggies are still in the market for experienced reinforcements following Premier League relegation, with Martin’s former City team mate Wes Hoolahan also touted with a switch to the Hawthorns in recent days.

Football journalist Pete O’Rourke claims fellow free agent Martin has interest from a number of clubs, but Albion head the queue for the 32-year-old, who made more than 300 senior appearances for the Canaries.

Martin appeared on the latest Pinkun Show on Wednesday night to discuss his time at City and his next career move.

MORE: Have your say on our Pinkun forum

Topic Tags:

Latest from the EDP

Norfolk bistro named best local restaurant in UK

The Old Bank's duck dish. Photo: Waitrose & Partners

Bus delayed in Norwich because it can’t get past parked cars on busy road

Gertrude Road in Norwich. Picture: Google

Water leak on village road causes rush hour delays

Holt Road covered in water due to the leak. Picture. @_JoClarke

Video: 15 places to visit for free in Norfolk during Heritage Open Days

Horsey Windmill Credit: Malcom Bulb/newzulu.com

Animal charity shop windows are smashed

The shop windows were smashed at the Great Yarmouth Against Animal Cruelty shop Picture: Anthony Carroll

Live

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

EDP Sport

Sport Opinion

View all EDP Columnists

WATCH: Russ on THAT Millwall game and the pub issues a Nelson warning – The PinkUn Show #150

Michael Bailey
The latest edition of our weekly Norwich City fanzine, The PinkUn Show, debates the latest Canaries action, their derby point and what's on the horizon.

Opinion: It’s Oliveira’s job to show Farke he can be reintegrated at City

David Freezer
Nelson Oliveira has not played for Norwich City since the final game of last season, a 5-1 loss at Sheffield Wednesday Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Opinion: LISTEN: The PinkUn Podcast talks Ipswich points, cup and Colney progress, Russ out and break time

Michael Bailey
The latest PinkUn Norwich City Podcast takes a point off Ipswich and runs all the way back to Cardiff, to reminisce about Dennis Srbeny's star turn. All that and more from Michael, Paddy and David.

Opinion: Chris Goreham: All good things come to an end but thankfully it wasn’t on Sunday

Chris Goreham
Alex Tettey's keeps a close eye on Ipswich's Jordan Spence. Picture: Steve Waller

Rapid rise continuing for Canaries prospect Aarons after derby debut

David Freezer
Max Aarons made his league debut for Norwich City during Sunday's game at Ipswich Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Most Read Sport

Video: ‘It’s brilliant to be back’ – Maddison so excited for Canaries reunion

James Maddison and the England U21s trained on the Carrow Road pitch yesterday afternoon Picture: ANTONY KELLY

West Bromwich Albion move to the front of the queue for City legend

Wes Hoolahan is on trial at West Brom. Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

City defender facing ‘a few months’ out after picking up injury at Rotherham

Sean Raggett, in action for Rotherham during a 3-1 loss at Everton in the Carabao Cup last week, picked up an injury at Wigan at the weekend Picture: Peter Byrne/PA

King’s Lynn Stars choose Belle Vue in play-offs after finishing top of Premiership

Robert Lambert and Niels-Kristian Iversen, left, on their way to a 5-1 during the first meeting of the double-header Picture: Ian Burt

Norwich City transfer rumours: Russell Martin on trial at West Brom

Russell Martin and Wes Hoolahan could link up again at West Brom Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd
Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 20°C

min temp: 9°C

Five-day forecast

Show Job Lists