What does transfer deadline day hold for Norwich City?

PUBLISHED: 08:29 31 August 2018 | UPDATED: 08:36 31 August 2018

Russell Martin is not featuring at Norwich City Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Russell Martin is not featuring at Norwich City Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Daniel Farke insists the Canaries will be ready for any late transfer deadline day drama.

The Norwich City boss is happy with his current roster but made it clear after watching his side beat Cardiff City in midweek Stuart Webber will act if there is a chance to tweak the squad ahead of the 5pm Football League cut-off to bring in players.

City can also still move players on through the loan route or sell into overseas markets, with the deadlines in some European leagues stretching into next month. Russell Martin and Nelson Oliveira appear to be out of favour at Carrow Road, yet Farke remains relaxed about the situation.

“As long as they are my players they have my attention. I have spoken about both situations. If there is a solution for them in a different way Stuart will deal with that,” said Farke. “Stuart is the expert. He speaks to the clubs and the agents. I just concentrate on the lads on the training pitch.

“You can’t predict anything in this business.

Daniel Farke will know what he has to work with after today's final transfer deadline Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

“Something can happen pretty, pretty late. We won’t fall asleep. We will be ready for any late options but in general I don’t expect anything because I am totally pleased with the players and I want us to stick together.

“I am also totally pleased with the size of the squad. I won’t say there will be no business but I expect it to be pretty quiet.

“The squad isn’t too big for me. It is perfect at the moment because you always have two or three injury concerns.

“It can be tricky when that isn’t the case and then you have so much competition during the week. When the real stuff begins with many games then you lose players (to injury).”

Farke hailed the depth of his squad after making 10 changes at Cardiff, but there is plenty of hard work ahead in the weekly Championship grind after a patchy start.

Next up is Sunday’s derby trip to rivals Ipswich Town.

“Of course we want to keep many topics from last season, being stubborn and rebellious in our defence behaviour, but we also need to improve in other areas,” said Farke. “Last season perhaps if we got in the lead we were still trying to run after the ball.

“I would hope we can still be good in counter actions but keep the ball a bit more.

“I was not so happy with us in our attacking play last season, in terms of the fluidity, but we are much better already this season.

“The first 30 minutes against Leeds were really good.

“More like a power play. But how they pressed us and the intensity they showed is the role model. Even at 3-0 in the 95th minute they are giving their all to press in a controlled way.

“They are also streetwise, they would concede a tactical foul to break up the play.”

