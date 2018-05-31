Video

STARTING XI: Louis Thompson makes his first league start of the season for Norwich City

Louis Thompson starts for Norwich City against Leeds United Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd Paul Chesterton

Louis Thompson and Tom Trybull come back into Norwich’s starting XI for the Championship game against Leeds United at Carrow Road.

Thompson makes his first start of the new campaign in the league with Ben Marshall and Alex Tettey left out of the line up that beat Preston in midweek.

The 23-year-old Thompson makes his first league appearance since facing the same opponents in a 3-2 home defeat in November 2016. Thompson has suffered two Achilles injuries on a long road back to recovery.

Grant Hanley captains the side after recovering from a shin injury and Ivo Pinto is fit for duty following his late substitution on Wednesday with stomach cramps.

Table topping Leeds make one change from the side that drew at Swansea in midweek; Pontus Jansson comes in for the injured Liam Cooper. Luke Ayling is captain on his 27th birthday and there is a place on the bench for former Norwich loanee Patrick Bamford.

• Norwich: Krul, Pinto, Hanley, Klose, Lewis, Trybull, Thompson, Leitner, Pukki, Hernandez, Rhodes. Subs: McGovern (GK), Godfrey, Zimmermann, Marshall, Buendia, Stiepermann, Srbeny.

• Leeds United: Peacock-Farrell, Ayling (c), Douglas, Jansson, Berardi, Klich, Phillips, Alioski, Hernandez, Saiz, Roofe. Subs: Blackman (GK), Shaughnessy, Pearce, Shackleton, Baker, Harrison, Bamford.