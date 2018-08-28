Search

Sheffield Wednesday 0-4 Norwich City: Canaries smash Owls hoodoo in stunning style

PUBLISHED: 17:16 03 November 2018 | UPDATED: 18:30 03 November 2018

Teemu Pukki celebrates making it 3-0 to Norwich City at Hillsborough - and that wasn't the worst of it for Sheffield Wednesday. Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Paul Chesterton

Three goals in the space of 11 second-half minutes helped Norwich City end their 17-year wait for victory at Sheffield Wednesday.

Teemu Pukki’s double, Emi Buendia’s second goal in as many league games and Dennnis Srbeny scoring within second of coming on, all marked a stunning second half that will do nothing to dampen Canaries dreams of what this season might hold for Daniel Farke’s squad.

The City head coach made six changes from the Canaries’ Carabao Cup exit at Bournemouth in midweek, although only three from City’s previous Championship outing and their home win over Brentford last weekend.

Jamal Lewis beat his hamstring scare, while under-23 players Alfie Payne and Timi Odusina ensured Norwich’s injury-hit squad met the EFL’s homegrown quota on their debut senior team-sheet appearances.

Wednesday had already seen Josh Onomah slash over after Christoph Zimmermann and Tim Krul got in a tangle – a trick he would repeat later in the first half – before City spurned a Championship penalty for the third time this season.

Mario Vrancic, making his first league start of the season, was brought down on five minutes by centre-back Daniel Pudil as City pressed.

Then Bosnian midfielder stepped up to slot home, but his poor side-footed effort down the middle demanded a basic save from Owls keeper Cameron Dawson.

On-loan striker Jordan Rhodes – ineligible to face his parent club – has already seen two similar spot kicks parried to safety this term, although Vrancic had scored from 18 yards to earn victory over Wigan at the end of September.

Despite Wednesday’s clear confidence issues, they had the possession during the rest of the opening half – although the best of the chances were shared.

Onel Hernandez slashed wide after a lovely counter, while Adam Reach had a long-range shot deflected wide and Barry Bannan tested Tim Krul from even further out.

MORE: How it unfolded – Sheffield Wednesday X-X Norwich City

After the break however was a different story, as City blitzed their way to a three-goal lead in the space of 11 second-half minutes.

Pukki broke the deadline on 51 minutes from Moritz Leitner’s miscued shot, before Buendia slotted home after a stuttering Wednesday defence failed to clear five minutes later.

One 62 minutes Pukki had his second on his return from injury, and his 11th goal for club and country this season, after superb work from Max Aarons down the right.

Substitute Srbeny then got in on the act after Owls keeper Cameron Dawson’s error and Mario Vrancic’s pass put him through – within seconds of the German forward coming on for Pukki.

The rest of the half was one of boos and frustration for the home fans, while City were given a rousing reception off the Hillsborough pitch following their first win in the stadium since December 2001.

The win even put them top of the Championship – for the time being, at least.

Wednesday (4-4-2): Dawson; Palmer, Lees (c), Pudil (Thorniley 82), Penney; Onomah, Bannan, Reach; Fletcher (Preston 87), Nuhiu (Joao 70). Subs (not used): Wildsmith (GK), Fox, Baker, Hector. Goals: None; Bookings: Bannan 45+2, Nuhiu 69.

City (4-2-3-1): Krul; Aarons, Zimmermann, Klose, Lewis; Tettey (c), Leitner (Godfrey 89); Buendía (Stiepermann 83), Vrancic, Hernandez; Pukki (Srbeny 80). Subs (not used): McGovern (GK), Marshall, Payne, Odusina. Goals: Pukki 51 62, Buendía 56, Srbeny 80; Bookings: Buendía 45+2, Leitner 61.

Referee: Stephen Martin (Staffordshire); Attendance: 23,425

