Jordan Rhodes will ignore Ipswich Town jibes

01 September, 2018 - 06:00
Jordan Rhodes started his career at Ipswich Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Jordan Rhodes started his career at Ipswich Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Paul Chesterton

Jordan Rhodes will handle the derby day boo boys on his return to Ipswich Town.

The striker’s season-long summer move from Sheffield Wednesday to Carrow Road sparked a predictable response from many Blues’ fans after the ex-Ipswich trainee opted to cross the East Anglian divide.

Rhodes has since revealed how he had a soft spot for the Canaries, following a brief playing stint for his dad, Andy.

The 28-year-old has scored twice in his first six appearances for the Canaries, but a strike at Portman Road would etch his name in derby folklore.

Daniel Farke is confident the Scottish international will focus on the job in hand on Sunday and ignore any jibes from home fans.

“I can’t judge Jordan’s time at Ipswich but I am pretty sure he made the right choice to join Norwich City, 100pc. I am also sure if you asked him now he would totally agree and say the same,” said Farke.

“Listen, he is an experienced player so it is nothing too special. I am sure he can handle this.

“We had a bit of a similar situation the other week, maybe on a smaller scale. He goes back to Sheffield as a player for Wednesday against United and there was a lot of moaning when his name was called out.

“But he was there with a goal. He is a brilliant lad and we are happy to have him.”

Rhodes is expected to shake off a minor knee problem to spearhead the Canaries’ attack, as Farke’s squad bid to extend the club’s unbeaten run in this fixture, which dates back to April 2009.

“It is good to have such a record but it doesn’t play any role on Sunday.

“You can interpret it in a positive or negative way,” he said. “You have two different squads and sets of players from nine or 10 years ago.

“One day there has to be the day when Ipswich is successful,

“I hope it is far away in the future. The record plays no role, it is who is the better team with the better performance to force a result on Sunday. We want to be above Ipswich in the table after this game.

“It is quite important that in my preparation I calm the players down and we go further on with our normal processes, and not treat this as a special game.

“To be successful you must do the same as you would in other fixtures. We have spoken about Ipswich and worked on the tactical topics.”

