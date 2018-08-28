Breaking News

James Maddison and Angus Gunn heading back to Norwich City with England’s U21s

Angus Gunn and James Maddison savour derby success at Ipswich Pictur: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd ©Focus Images Limited www.focus-images.co.uk +447814 482222

Former Norwich City duo James Maddison and Angus Gunn make a swift return to Carrow Road next week after being named in the Young Lions’ squad for a European Championship U21 qualifier against Holland.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Maddison moved on to Premier League Leicester City for a club record fee in the summer after a sparkling season in the Championship, while ex loanee Gunn swapped Manchester City for a permanent move to Southampton.

The duo are part of Aidy Boothroyd’s 23-man party for the game against the Dutch on September 6 in Norfolk and another qualifying trip to Latvia on September 11.

The Young Lions sit top of group four, five points ahead of their Dutch visitors with four matches to play.

The sides drew 1-1 in the reverse fixture in September 2017 with Dominic Calvert-Lewin on the scoresheet.

“This squad has been particularly difficult to select, in a good way, as there are so many players who are in contention for a place,” Boothroyd told thefa.com.

“We’ve got the group that’s been with us for the qualifying campaign and put us in a really good position, along with some of the younger players who did so well at the Toulon tournament or were part of the 2017 U20 World Cup-winning team.

“We have a lot of strength in depth and some really exciting players coming through the system. Our job, across the whole England pathway, is to recognise when is the best time to move them up – the right time, right games and right competitions.

“We know both games will be tough. We played Holland away in our first game last season as well, it was very even and we’re expecting more of the same this time round. It’s a great opportunity to put some more distance between us and them.

“We’re also expecting a difficult game against Latvia. They have got good form at home and we’ll need to play well to break them down. We have four games left, we’re in a good position and we need to make sure we’re professional and finish the job off.

“I’m really looking forward to being back after a great Toulon Tournament and personally, a great learning experience being out in Russia with our senior team this summer where they did so well and there are exciting times ahead for all of our squads.”

Tickets for England’s game at Carrow Road are still available, priced at £10 for adults and £5 for under 18s and over 65s.

A family ticket (two adults and two children), priced £20, is available.

Tickets can be bought through FA channels or in person at the Norwich City ticket office.