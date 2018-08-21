Search

Norwich City v Preston: The Lowdown

PUBLISHED: 17:57 22 August 2018

Norwich City will need to be for the battle against Preston Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Norwich City will need to be for the battle against Preston Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Paul Chesterton

Norwich City need a win. Alex Neil stands in the way - all you need from team news, quotes and video to expected formations.

Daniel Farke is demanding the right response to weekend adversity Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images LtdDaniel Farke is demanding the right response to weekend adversity Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

NORWICH TEAM NEWS

Ivo Pinto and Todd Cantwell are expected to be available after illness ruled them out of the weekend Championship trip to Sheffield United.

Daniel Farke reported no fresh injury concerns following the late defeat at Bramall Lane. Kenny McLean is ruled out until after the international break with ankle ligament damage suffered in the League Cup win over Stevenage.

Emi Buendia returned to training last week after the birth of his child in Spain but could be drafted into the squad.

Ivo Pinto is back in full training after a stomach bug Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images LtdIvo Pinto is back in full training after a stomach bug Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Russell Martin and Nelson Oliveira remain out of favour but Mario Vrancic (pelvis), Matt Jarvis (knee) and Carlton Morris (knee) are all out longer term.

PRESTON TEAM NEWS

Preston will be without midfielder Paul Gallagher, who serves the first of a three-match ban for a clash with Stoke’s Joe Allen. Calum Woods, Sean Maguire (both hamstring) and Billy Bodin (knee) are also out.

James Husband needs to play games at Fleetwood Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images LtdJames Husband needs to play games at Fleetwood Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

FROM THE DUGOUT

“It feels very painful when you leave a place like Bramall Lane after conceding so late.

“It is almost like physical pain and it is not good for the self-confidence but you have to stick together.

Declan Rudd returns to Carrow Road with Preston Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus ImagesDeclan Rudd returns to Carrow Road with Preston Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

“When you are in this business long enough you know you can get setbacks and you have to stand up, to fight and struggle.

“I spoke to the players about this. The Sheffield winner must lead to a situation where we can force a result.”

Daniel Farke

“The fans are the constant at a football club, but players wise there aren’t many players that played under me when I was there. There have been wholesale change.

“The pressure will be on Norwich at home. They’ll be disappointed with their start. This is an important game for us, we have had a few good performances but probably not got the points from that we feel we deserved. Although we’ve started the season reasonably well, we want to get more points on the board.”

Alex Neil

MORE: Have your say on our Pinkun forum

POSSIBLE LINE-UPS

Norwich (4-2-3-1): Krul, Pinto, Hanley, Klose, Lewis, Trybull, Thompson, Marshall, Leitner, Hernandez, Rhodes.

Preston (4-2-3-1): Rudd, Fisher, Clarke, Davies, Hughes, Pearson, Barkhuizen, Burke, Browne, Robinson, Nmecha.

BY THE BOOK

Norwich: 11/8

Draw: 23/10

Preston: 2/1

(Odds provided by SkyBet)

ONE TO WATCH – DECLAN RUDD

Boyhood Norwich City fan who joined the Canaries’ academy at the age of eight and played for his club in the Premier League. Impressed in a season long loan stint earlier in his career at Preston and made a permanent move to Deepdale in 2017, before being reunited shortly after with Alex Neil. appears to have got the nod over Chris Maxwell in the early part of the new campaign.

REFEREE – GAVIN WARD

Operated at League One and League Two level until this season. Shown seven yellow cards in his first three appointments this season.

