Paddy Davitt: Norwich City player ratings after a 4-0 Championship away win at Sheffield Wednesday

PUBLISHED: 09:07 04 November 2018 | UPDATED: 12:05 04 November 2018

Onel Hernandez was heavily involved in the opening goal at Hillsborough Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Paul Chesterton

Our Norwich City correspondent Paddy Davitt has posted his marks following the Canaries’ 4-0 demolition of the Owls

Here is Paddy’s verdict on Daniel Farke’s troops, who moved top of the Championship at the final whistle after a first Hillsborough win since 2001.

• Tim Krul

Thwarted the Owls when they did threaten, during a decent spell in the second part of the first half. Best stop arguably a flying parry from Adam Reach. Exudes confidence now after a shaky start to his Norwich career. 7

• Max Aarons

Wonderful burst created a simple tap in for Teemu Pukki. Exchanged passes with first Emi Buendia and then Mario Vrancic before the composure to roll in the prolific striker. On the end of a few bruising challenges, notably from Atdhe Nuhiu, but remained unruffled. Top drawer. 8

• Christoph Zimmermann

Got a few choice words from his keeper after a mix up in the opening minutes. Stayed strong in the face of the hosts’ direct threat. Brave, fully-committed diving block late on to protect the clean sheet. 7

• Timm Klose

Looked determined to keep Nuhiu quieter than on his last visit. Appeared to take a painful blow in the line of fire in the first half but never any doubt he would continue. Leader of this settled backline. 7

• Jamal Lewis

Beaten a couple of times early on at the far post, when he was isolated aerially. But his burst led directly to the second goal. Wonderful sense of adventure from Norwich’s young full backs. 7

• Alex Tettey

In the faces of Sheffield Wednesday attackers when balls broke inside the Norwich area, particularly prior to the interval. Easier ride thereafter when City took the handbrake off. 7

• Moritz Leitner

Set Onel Hernandez free in the break that led to the opening Norwich goal. Better when City upped the speed and intensity of their passing in the second period. Shaded his personal duel with Barry Bannan. 7

• Emi Buendia

Looked an easy finish for his second consecutive league goal in Norwich colours but do not underestimate the instant control of a dropping ball to create a sliver of space to slot. Quick, incisive pass early in the Max Aarons’ break for Norwich’s third goal. 8

• Mario Vrancic

Woeful penalty ruled out a higher mark. But roles in City goals two, three and four, with an assist for the final strike. Proved he can operate higher up the park in that central role behind Teemu Pukki. 7

• Onel Hernandez

Exquisite touch triggered the move for the opening goal. Was also involved later in the same move. Adds real dynamism in a game like this, that became stretched. 7

• Teemu Pukki

Picked up where he left off prior to a hamstring injury on international duty. That happy knack of being where the ball lands inside the penalty area. It made for two routine slots from close range to make it eight goals in 15 Norwich appearances, but plenty of thankless runs into the channels to get his side up the pitch. 8

City substitutes

• Dennis Srbeny n/a

(for Teemu Pukki, 79)

• Marco Stiepermann n/a

(for Emi Buendia, 83)

• Ben Godfrey n/a

(for Moritz Leitner, 89)

