Search

Advanced search

Updated

The Norwich City Debate – Your questions answered

05 November, 2018 - 14:00
Christoph Zimmermann is loving life at Norwich City. Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Christoph Zimmermann is loving life at Norwich City. Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Paul Chesterton

Norwich City correspondents Paddy Davitt and David Freezer hosted our latest pinkun.com online debate with supporters.

If viewing our live debate on a phone or tablet please make sure your browser and operating system are updated to the latest versions

In our regular online question and answer session, the boys discussed the latest Norwich City action and big talking points surrounding the club.

Daniel Farke’s side briefly went top of the Championship on Saturday, after a thumping 4-0 away victory over Sheffield Wednesday, before Leeds moved above them on goal difference following a 2-1 win on Sunday at Wigan.

City have only lost once in the league since the Whites’ triumphed at Carrow Road in August and home fans will expect another assured display this weekend against struggling Millwall.

The debate is open for 45 minutes each week through the season, from 1pm, over at pinkun.com/debate – where you can also review the discussion after the event by scrolling down the window below.

MORE: Have your say on our new look Pinkun forum



Follow Paddy Davitt on Twitter @paddyjdavitt

Follow David Freezer on Twitter @davefreezer

Topic Tags:

Latest from the EDP

How on earth did it get up there? Mystery over car stuck in tree

How did it get there? Mystery surrounds BMW stuck several feet up a tree. Photo: Jonathan Burrows

Rock star announced as first act for Forest Live 2019

Forest Live 2018 at Thetford High Lodge. Picture: Lee Blanchflower

Man arrested on suspicion of drink driving following crash in Norwich

Man arrested on suspicion of drink driving following crash in Norwich

Man in his 60s pushed off bike and robbed in Norwich

Police said the man was attacked at about 9pm on Saturday, November 3 between Boston Street and George Pope Road as he was riding a bicycle. Photo: Google

Video This is when Christmas light switch-ons are taking place in Norfolk

Christmas lights in Davey Place in 2017. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Live

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

EDP Sport

Sport Opinion

View all EDP Columnists

Opinion Michael Bailey: A promotion bellwether, Buendia’s big win and a rare positive – Six things learned from Norwich’s Owls thrashing

michael bailey
Dennis Srbeny is yet to make a Championship start this season - but he's still chipping in with goals. Picture by Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Opinion ‘If Carlsberg did Saturdays…’ – Norwich City fans react to stunning Sheffield Wednesday win

Michael Bailey
The traveling Norwich fans celebrate victory at the end of the Sky Bet Championship match at Hillsborough, Sheffield Picture by Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd +44 7904 640267 03/11/2018

Video ANALYSIS: Watch Michael Bailey’s video verdict as Norwich City smash Sheffield Wednesday

Michael Bailey
It was all smiles for Norwich City at Hillsborough as they smashed Sheffield Wednesday - Michael Bailey wraps up all the action and adds his insight to proceedings.

Opinion Robin Sainty: Klose and Zimmermann the perfect pair ahead of cheerleader Tim

Robin Sainty
Force field - keeper Tim Krul and centre-back Timm Klose are in imperious form for City Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Opinion David Freezer: Superb Mario so deserves his 50th Canaries game to be a start

David Freezer
Mario Vrancic was the star of the show for City at Bournemouth in midweek Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Most Read Sport

Opinion Michael Bailey: A promotion bellwether, Buendia’s big win and a rare positive – Six things learned from Norwich’s Owls thrashing

Dennis Srbeny is yet to make a Championship start this season - but he's still chipping in with goals. Picture by Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Video Savour it. Now back to work, is Daniel Farke’s warning

Teemu Pukki grabbed a brace in Norwich City's 4-0 Championship win at Hillsborough Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Norwich City competing with PSG, Juventus and Manchester City at the top of Europe’s form table

City celebrate Dennis Srbeny making it 4-0 at Sheffield Wednesday to seal their eighth win in 10 games Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Video ‘I’m a totally different player’ – From Celtic stutters, Pukki labels Canaries form his best yet

Teemu Pukki gets a big hug off Moritz Leitner as the Finn helps lift Norwich City to new Championship heights this season. Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Canaries ace nominated for PFA award after fine October

Timm Klose has been nominated for the PFA player of the month award for October. Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images
Sunshine and Showers

Sunshine and Showers

max temp: 15°C

min temp: 9°C

Five-day forecast

Show Job Lists