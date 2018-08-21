Search

Kyle Lafferty makes Rangers return

PUBLISHED: 15:17 22 August 2018 | UPDATED: 15:20 22 August 2018

Former Norwich City striker Kyle Lafferty is back at Rangers Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Former Norwich City striker Kyle Lafferty is back at Rangers Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Former Norwich City striker Kyle Lafferty has signed a two year deal with old club Rangers for an undisclosed fee.

Lafferty spent four years at Ibrox but has completed a protracted move from Hearts - where he plundered 19 goals in 45 appearances after leaving Carrow Road in 2017 - to link up with Steven Gerrard in Glasgow.

The 30-year-old was largely a bit part player at the Canaries, after being signed by Neil Adams, and scored four goals in 39 appearances for the club in a spell that included loan stints in Turkey and at Birmingham City.

Hearts reportedly knocked back an opening offer of £200,000 for the Northern Ireland international earlier this summer, but Rangers managed to seal the deal in time for Lafftery to be eligible to feature in their Europa League play-off, first leg tie later this week.

Lafferty won three league titles at Rangers, a Scottish Cup and two League Cups in his previous stint at Rangers and has re-ignited his career north of the border. The striker bagged the winner for Hearts against Celtic in his final start for the Jambos, and had formed an effective spearhead in Edinburgh witht City loanee Steven Naismith.

Live

