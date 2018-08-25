Search

Ben Marshall backed to be a hit at Norwich City

25 August, 2018 - 06:00
Ben Marshall has seen plenty of action for Norwich City since his Wolves move Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Ben Marshall has seen plenty of action for Norwich City since his Wolves move Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Paul Chesterton

Ben Marshall will be a ‘brilliant’ signing for Norwich City.

Head coach Daniel Farke admitted the former Wolves and Blackburn man may have struggled defensively in the early part of the new season, but Marshall has got everything he is looking for.

The 27-year-old was deployed further forward in front of Ivo Pinto for the midweek league win over Preston to underline the trust Farke has in him.

“Ben Marshall for me, is a brilliant player,” he said.

“Wherever he plays he produces assists. He has a great touch, can play the final pass and is good on set-pieces, with his crossing technique.

“Maybe one of his strengths is he is flexible, in terms of his role.

“If we need a right full-back with many crossing situations and good passing style he is perfect for that.

“If we get the feeling we need him a bit further forward and offering width or infield as a midfield player he can do both.

“He is still adapting to our game.

“At Birmingham there was a brilliant assist, but maybe if we are honest he didn’t look as comfortable against the long balls and made some slight mistakes in his positioning, so we decided to bring him higher up the pitch against Preston.

“Perhaps it took him time to adapt. I wouldn’t judge him too harshly.

“Over the season in many games he will be a big player for us, either in the defensive role or higher up the pitch.”

Patience is the buzzword with another of City’s summer signings, Emi Buendia, after an impressive league debut in the 2-0 Championship win over Preston, following a stop-start pre-season.

“When I call a player to our squad then he is ready to be in the starting line up,” said Farke. “With him, you have to remember he missed pre-season and then had a small injury and then went home for the birth of his child for a few days.

“He can add something special to our game and add something when the opponent is tired later on. We were struggling a bit against Preston and he had a decent impact.

“That is more my thoughts right now, because he needs perhaps a week or two to be able to physically play the full 90 minutes.

“We could start him but then after 60 minutes you probably have to substitute him, so it is a case of working out the right strategy.

“It is smarter to wait until after the international break.”

Live

