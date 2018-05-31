["externalOne.d", "EnjoyBaldock.d", "EnjoyBeccles.d", "EnjoyCromer.d", "EnjoyCromer.d", "EnjoyDiss.d", "EnjoyExmouth.d","EnjoyFelixstowe.d","EnjoyHarpenden.d", "EnjoySudbury.d"])
Norwich City legend Grant Holt quits

PUBLISHED: 10:19 24 August 2018 | UPDATED: 10:43 24 August 2018

Grant Holt has announced the end of his professional football career as a player Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Grant Holt has announced the end of his professional football career as a player Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Canaries’ triple player-of-the-year Grant Holt has announced his playing retirement from the professional game.

Holt revealed the decision on his Twitter account on Friday morning, as he prepares to embark on the next phase of his career as a coach with Norwich City’s academy set-up and director of football at Langley School.

The 37-year-old plundered 78 goals for the Canaries in a special four-year spell at Carrow Road that saw him lead Paul Lambert’s squad to a double promotion from the Football League and Premier League survival.

He tweeted: ‘Due to committing to both roles I’ve decided the time has come to hang up my boots as a professional footballer.

‘I would like to thank every fan and all my teams over my career for the amazing support and memories you gave me.’

