TEAM NEWS: Farke sweating on fitness of captain for Leeds United clash

Daniel Farke will make a late call on Grant Hanley for the Championship visit of table topping Leeds United to Carrow Road, after the skipper suffered a shin injury in the midweek win over Preston.

Farke revealed Hanley is being monitored along with Ivo Pinto and Alex Tettey as he weighs up whether to make changes for the test against Marcelo Bielsa’s unbeaten Whites.

Pinto suffered stomach cramps in the victory against Alex Neil’s side, while Tettey has had a gruelling spell after missing most of pre-season with illness.

“With him we will also make a late decision,” said Farke, at Colney on Friday. “It is also a mental load with him because he had to be a leader and we have to be careful with his knee.

“I got the feeling he was tired in the second half but if he scores goals like that when he is tired then we are not too worried. We have to be a bit careful with several lads who have not been involved much in pre-season.

“Grant Hanley had no pre-season and got a hit on his shin in the first half and it was pretty painful. To be honest, I am also a bit concerned about him and we will make a late decision.

“I will speak with my offensive players because someone like Jordan Rhodes and Teemu (Pukki) have had a lot of load. Not only are they scoring goals but working a lot.

“It is important you are fresh in the offence and feel comfortable. I am feeling about some changes for Saturday.”

“I think it was a bit expected after being out with a bad stomach for six days,” said Farke. “Immediately after the game he felt uncomfortable and had to spend some minutes in the bathroom.

“It seems everything is okay for this weekend but we will make a late decision whether he is fine to be in the starting line up. He felt much better on Thursday and I am not too concerned.”

Mario Vrancic and Matt Jarvis are longer term absentees, although Vrancic is now back in training after treatment for a pelvic problem.

“Mario is back in team training although he missed pre-season so a bit before he is game ready,” said Farke. “No more problems and I think we can plan with him 100pc after the international break. He won’t be involved for Leeds but could be a surprise and maybe Cardiff or Ipswich he is in the squad.”

Russell Martin and Nelson Oliveira remain out of favour, ahead of next week’s transfer deadline.

