Norwich City v Leeds United: The Lowdown

PUBLISHED: 09:00 25 August 2018

Teemu Pukki set Norwich on the way to a priceless Preston win Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Teemu Pukki set Norwich on the way to a priceless Preston win Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Paul Chesterton

Can Norwich City halt Marcelo Bielsa’s rampant Leeds United? Get in the mood with videos, quotes, team news and expected formations.

Daniel Farke is in the mood for a repeat against Leeds Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images LtdDaniel Farke is in the mood for a repeat against Leeds Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Norwich City head coach Daniel Farke is not buying into the hype stirring around Leeds United.

Farke spoke of his admiration for the work of Marcelo Bielsa in the build-up, but the German is wary of crowning the Whites as promotion certainties.

City sealed a first Championship win of the season in midweek against Preston and Farke insists his squad is bang up for a repeat.

Alex Tettey could sit out Leeds' visit Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images LtdAlex Tettey could sit out Leeds' visit Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

“Big compliments for the start and they deserve to be the league leaders,” he said. “We know about their quality. They have many, many options, especially in the offence. The start was pretty good, but for me, too early to judge after four games how it can develop. Football is not showing quality in the short term, it is long-term performance. Maybe we can judge it after six or seven months or at the end of the season.

“This is a different game from Preston. We were there with one point from three games and with all respect Preston come along, who are not the biggest name in European football, so it is more like a home game we should win. That is difficult because we knew Preston would be organised and tough to break down. Leeds is a different challenge, a big name, top of the table, with an unbelievably experienced coach. That is a tough task and lowers the expectations but not our ambitions.

“We play here at Carrow Road and we will show respect but will be highly motivated to win points. We have to be there at our best but we are greedy for the same result as Preston, and that is the win.”

Grant Hanley will be a late fitness call with a shin injury Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images LtdGrant Hanley will be a late fitness call with a shin injury Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Farke switched to a back three in the defining stages of the league win over Alex Neil’s side and that flexibility is part of his strategy to keep Championship opponents off-balance.

“It is one of our biggest strengths that the coach of the opposition cannot predict our formation and if we need to react in the game we can do that,” he said. “If we chose to play with a three it has an effect that perhaps we can’t bring four offensive players in as well. When you want to play with more options at the top of the pitch it is a little bit more difficult.

“We don’t want to mirror the opponent, we want to bring our strengths but we also have to be flexible to appreciate the strengths of the opponent. Leeds will try to press a lot and work with high intensity against the ball so we have to find solutions to bypass the pressing.”

Mario Vrancic is back in training after a pelvic problem Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images LtdMario Vrancic is back in training after a pelvic problem Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

