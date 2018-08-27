Search

Tim Krul gets Daniel Farke’s backing ahead of crucial double header

27 August, 2018 - 06:00
Teemu Pukki was denied by two defensive blocks in the first half Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Teemu Pukki was denied by two defensive blocks in the first half Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Paul Chesterton

Daniel Farke is convinced Norwich City are on the right track despite a 3-0 Championship mauling to title contenders Leeds United.

The Canaries were no match for Marcelo Bielsa’s slick outfit, with keeper Tim Krul again in the firing line at Carrow Road.

Norwich now face a League Cup trip to Cardiff City on Tuesday before a massive East Anglian derby at winless Ipswich, and Farke is counting on the backing of City’s fanbase.

“It is tough to take a 3-0 defeat but I don’t have the feeling I need to calm our supporters down or reassure them,” he said. “During the whole game they stuck together with us and I could feel that support.

“The players left their heart on the pitch, we won 60pc of all our duels and we have played the best team in the league.

“In terms of the performance I didn’t feel we were that far away. They don’t need me to give them a supporting message. Put the first two goals in perspective and we gave everything and stuck together.

“When you give everything the supporters can see that.”

Farke admitted Krul is struggling for consistency after his bit-part role at Brighton last season. The Dutch international was beaten at his near post by Ezgjan Alioski and Farke was adamant he should have also dealt with Alioski’s header in the build-up to Mateusz Klich’s opener.

“What can I say?

“He knows 100pc he should save the header or push it out to the side or over rather than back into the centre,” said Farke. “He was then involved in the second goal. Alioski is in a crossing situation and it ends up in the goal.

“He knows he has made determining errors but he will respond and he has shown already he is able to play much better.

“In our last home game he was outstanding and also really good at Sheffield United. “

Perhaps not the perfect start for him but when you don’t play on this level for a long time maybe you are a bit rusty. We back him, we totally trust him.

“I am pretty happy with him.”

