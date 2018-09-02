Video

Ipswich Town v Norwich City: The Lowdown

Alex Tettey will put his unbeaten derby day record on the line Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd ©Focus Images Limited www.focus-images.co.uk +447814 482222

Can Norwich City retain the bragging rights over Ipswich Town? Get in the mood with videos, quotes, team news and expected formations.

IPSWICH TEAM NEWS

Cole Skuse is a major doubt with a quad injury.

Toto Nsiala is suspended after the red card he was given at Sheffield Wednesday was upheld on appeal

Teddy Bishop sat out training earlier this week with a rib injury. Luke Woolfenden could be in contention after a return from injury in a development game against Crewe.

Daniel Farke can understand Paul Hurst's early difficulties at Portman Road Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd Daniel Farke can understand Paul Hurst's early difficulties at Portman Road Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

NORWICH TEAM NEWS

Daniel Farke will make late calls on Grant Hanley (quad), Dennis Srbeny, Jordan Rhodes and Tom Trybull (all knee issues). The quartet did train on Friday and will be in consideration if they have no adverse reaction.

Kenny McLean is ruled out until after the international break with ankle ligament damage. Mario Vrancic (pelvis) is back in training but not under consideration. Russell Martin left the club on Friday while Nelson Oliveira remains out of favour. Matt Jarvis (knee) and Carlton Morris (knee) are longer term absentees.

FROM THE DUGOUT

“It is always difficult as a new coach to adapt to everything, the league, the players already there, to integrate new players. You have to stick to your plan and believe in what you are doing.

“I don’t know if that makes things harder or not for us. Mick (McCarthy) would also be highly motivated, after waiting so long for a win.

Max Aarons has earned an England U19 call up Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd Max Aarons has earned an England U19 call up Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

“I am full of respect of what Mick did. Paul Hurst does it in a slightly different way, but I believe looking at Ipswich’s performances they deserve more points.”

Daniel Farke

“We have to be ready for what Norwich will bring, but also be fully prepared to try and take our game to Norwich and make sure they are ready to stand up to that. “I’ve seen many a derby game where you get to the end of it and think ‘that was just a battle’.

Teemu Pukki has played in big derbies in Denmark Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd Teemu Pukki has played in big derbies in Denmark Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

“If that’s what it takes to win then I am more than happy with that.

“I don’t think any fan will care how we play on Sunday though as long as we come out the right side of the result.”

Paul Hurst

Grant Hanley is expected to recover from a quad issue to face Ipswich Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd Grant Hanley is expected to recover from a quad issue to face Ipswich Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

POSSIBLE LINE-UPS

Ipswich (4-2-3-1): Bialkowski, Donacien, Chalobah, Chambers, Knudsen, Downes, Edun, Edwards, Nolan, Walters, Harrison.

Norwich (4-2-3-1): Krul, Pinto, Hanley, Klose, Lewis, Trybull, Tettey, Marshall, Leitner, Hernandez, Rhodes.

BY THE BOOK

Ipswich: 9/5

Draw: 23/10

Norwich: 6/4

(Odds provided by SkyBet, 90 minute prices only)

REFEREE – ROBERT JONES

Booked 13 in his first seven appointments of the new season. Unhappily for the Canaries, took charge of City’s final day 5-1 mauling at Sheffield Wednesday last season.